This ramen recipe shows how easy it is to make the Japanese noodle dish at home

This recipe uses packaged noodles, since making ramen noodles from scratch is a long and complicated process
Ramen noodles are so popular they have become one reason to visit Japan. But ramen can easily be cooked at home too, especially if you can find the ingredients at your neighborhood Asian grocery store. A Japanese cookbook author Rii, believes food should be more than delicious — it must be easy to make.

Rii shared this ramen recipe with us. It uses packaged noodles, since making ramen noodles from scratch is a long and complicated process.

SUPEREASY RAMEN, By RII

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 5

INGREDIENTS:

Five packages ramen noodles (120 grams or about 4 ounces each)

7.5 cups water

Half a cup soy sauce

5 tablespoons Japanese mentsuyu soup base sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons chicken soup stock

3 tablespoons chicken oil

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

Some grated garlic and grated sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

Boil the water in a large pot.

Add the sauces and other ingredients to the boiling water.

Then add the noodles and cook until tender.

Add your favorite toppings, such as chopped green onions, canned or packaged menma bamboo shoots and a sliced boiled egg.

Serve in a bowl.

