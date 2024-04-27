Try this summer-time evening snack and drink combo

As the sun sets and the day gives way to cooler temperatures this summer, it’s time to snack on some light yet tasty munchies. Take a cue from Chef Prince Beniwal of The Swinton House, Jaipur and cook up these simple, easy to make recipes with available ingredients to beat the heat.
Avocado Papdi Chaat
To enjoy a cool and healthy Papdi Chaat, here’s what you need to do. This Avocado papdi chaat is easy to make and assemble and would definitely remind you of sitting in a restaurant while taking each bite.
Ingredients:
For the Papdi (Crispy Flatbreads):
● 1 cup all-purpose flour
● 1/4 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)
● 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)
● Water, as needed for dough
● Oil, for deep frying
For the Avocado Mixture:
● 2 ripe avocados
● Juice of 1 lime
● Salt, to taste
● 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
● 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
● 1 small onion, finely chopped
● 1 tomato, deseeded and finely chopped
● 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)
For Serving:
● Yogurt (beaten with a little salt)
● Tamarind chutney
● Mint chutney
● Sev (crunchy chickpea flour noodles)
● Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
● Chaat masala
Method:
Prepare the Papdi:
In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, ajwain, ghee, and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water and knead to form a stiff dough. Cover and let it rest for 20 minutes.
Divide the dough into small balls. Roll each ball into a thin round and use a cookie cutter to cut small discs.
Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Fry the discs until golden and crisp. Drain on paper towels and let cool.
Prepare the Avocado Mixture:
Halve the avocados, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh. Mash the avocado and immediately add lime juice to prevent browning.
Add salt, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, chopped onion, tomato, and green chili to the mashed avocado. Mix well.
Assemble the Chaat:
Place the papdis on a serving plate. Spoon a generous amount of the avocado mixture onto each papdi.
Drizzle with beaten yoghurt, tamarind chutney, and mint chutney. Sprinkle sev, chopped coriander, and chaat masala on top and serve immediately.
Guava Grooves
This mocktail gives you an energy kick with its tropical flavours combined with the fieriness of the jalapeno. Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients:
● 120 ml Guava juice
● 15 ml Lime juice (freshly squeezed)
● 15 ml Cranberry juice
● 2-3 Fresh basil leaves
● 2-3 Slices of jalapeño (seeds removed for less heat)
● Ice cubes
● Basil sprig and jalapeño slice for garnish
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the basil leaves and jalapeño slices to release their flavours. Be careful not to over-muddle, as that could make the jalapeño too overpowering.
Add the guava juice, lime juice, and cranberry juice to the shaker.
Fill the shaker with ice and shake well until the outside of the shaker feels cold.
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Strain the mixture into the prepared highball glass over the ice.
Garnish with a sprig of basil and a slice of jalapeño on the rim of the glass for an attractive presentation and an additional burst of flavor and aroma. Serve immediately.