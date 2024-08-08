Try this recipe for Tomaticán, a quick and easy Chilean one-pan wonder

Tomaticán, a beloved Chilean comfort food, is a vibrant medley of sweet summer tomatoes, tender corn, and savory beef. Often mistaken for a stew, this dish is actually a swift skillet creation, perfect for busy weeknights. To balance the richness of the beef, a dollop of creamy avocado and a squeeze of lime are the finishing touches.
This recipe by Christopher Kimball captures the essence of tomaticán. Juicy tomatoes and sweet corn complement a seared sirloin steak infused with cumin. The steak is first browned in a cast-iron skillet, then set aside to let the pan release its flavorful juices for the onions. These caramelized onions form the base for the tomato and corn mixture, which simmers until the tomatoes soften and release their natural juices.
The cooked steak is then reintroduced to the pan, along with a burst of fresh parsley. Once heated through, the dish is finished with a generous topping of avocado. Serve with a side of rice or potatoes and a squeeze of lime to brighten the flavors.
A key to this recipe is to include the tomato juices when adding them to the skillet. Also, don't worry if the beef isn't fully cooked after the initial sear; it will continue to cook as it simmers in the pan with the vegetables. Enjoy this simple yet satisfying Chilean dish!
Chilean beef, tomato and corn sauté
Start to finish: 35 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6
1 tablespoon ground cumin
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
1½ pounds beef sirloin steak tips or flat iron steak, cut against the grain on the diagonal into ⅛-inch-thick strips
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
3 ripe medium tomatoes (about 1 pound), cored and cut into ½-inch wedges
1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro, chopped
1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and chopped
Lime wedges, to serve
In a large bowl, stir together the cumin and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Measure 2 teaspoons into a small bowl; set aside.
Add the beef to the remaining seasoning mixture and toss to coat.
In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of oil until barely smoking. Add half of the beef in an even layer and cook, without stirring, until browned on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes.
Using tongs, transfer to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan. Cook the remaining beef in the same way, then transfer to the plate.
To the skillet over medium-high, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the onion and a pinch of salt.
Cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the onion begins brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, corn and the reserved seasoning mix, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
Add the beef and accumulated juices along with the parsley and cook, stirring, just until heated through, about 1 minute.
Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish, top with the avocado and serve with lime wedges.