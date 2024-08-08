Try this recipe for Tomaticán, a quick and easy Chilean one-pan wonder

Tomaticán, a beloved Chilean comfort food, is a vibrant medley of sweet summer tomatoes, tender corn, and savory beef. Often mistaken for a stew, this dish is actually a swift skillet creation, perfect for busy weeknights. To balance the richness of the beef, a dollop of creamy avocado and a squeeze of lime are the finishing touches.

This recipe by Christopher Kimball captures the essence of tomaticán. Juicy tomatoes and sweet corn complement a seared sirloin steak infused with cumin. The steak is first browned in a cast-iron skillet, then set aside to let the pan release its flavorful juices for the onions. These caramelized onions form the base for the tomato and corn mixture, which simmers until the tomatoes soften and release their natural juices.

The cooked steak is then reintroduced to the pan, along with a burst of fresh parsley. Once heated through, the dish is finished with a generous topping of avocado. Serve with a side of rice or potatoes and a squeeze of lime to brighten the flavors.

A key to this recipe is to include the tomato juices when adding them to the skillet. Also, don't worry if the beef isn't fully cooked after the initial sear; it will continue to cook as it simmers in the pan with the vegetables. Enjoy this simple yet satisfying Chilean dish!