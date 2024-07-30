Marinated tomatoes and crisp corn bring punchy summer flavours to this bread salad recipe

Italy's sun-kissed magic transforms stale bread into the soul of Panzanella, a symphony of flavours where tomatoes and corn play the leading roles. This vibrant rendition by Christopher Kimball captures that essence, marrying toasted bread, juicy tomatoes, and sweet corn in a lively dance with peppery arugula, creamy mozzarella, and crisp onion.

The twist on this classic involves a quick marinade for the tomatoes and onions, infusing them with tangy zest before combining them with the fresh chorus of corn, basil, and cheese. While stale bread is the traditional partner, we've opted for golden-toasted cubes to ensure a delightful crunch that resists the dressing's seductive embrace.

For the ultimate experience, seek out fresh, plump mozzarella and sweet, succulent corn. A touch of mint can elevate this dish to a refreshing summer masterpiece, a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that epitomises the season's bounty.