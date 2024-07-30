Marinated tomatoes and crisp corn bring punchy summer flavours to this bread salad recipe

Italy's sun-kissed magic transforms stale bread into the soul of Panzanella, a symphony of flavours where tomatoes and corn play the leading roles. This vibrant rendition by Christopher Kimball captures that essence, marrying toasted bread, juicy tomatoes, and sweet corn in a lively dance with peppery arugula, creamy mozzarella, and crisp onion.
The twist on this classic involves a quick marinade for the tomatoes and onions, infusing them with tangy zest before combining them with the fresh chorus of corn, basil, and cheese. While stale bread is the traditional partner, we've opted for golden-toasted cubes to ensure a delightful crunch that resists the dressing's seductive embrace.
For the ultimate experience, seek out fresh, plump mozzarella and sweet, succulent corn. A touch of mint can elevate this dish to a refreshing summer masterpiece, a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that epitomises the season's bounty.
Tomato, Arugula and Bread Salad with Fresh Corn and Mozzarella
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
6 ounces crusty white bread, sliced ½-inch thick and torn into bite-size pieces (about 6 cups)
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar OR sherry vinegar
1 pound ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into ½-inch-thick wedges
1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
1½ cups corn kernels (from 2 ears corn)
2 cups lightly packed baby arugula OR watercress OR mixed greens
4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese (see headnote), torn into bite-size pieces
½ cup lightly packed fresh basil OR mint, torn
Directions:
Heat the oven to 450°F with a rack in the middle position.
In a large bowl, toss the bread with 3 tablespoons of oil, ½ teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
Distribute in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet; reserve the bowl. Bake for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, in the same bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, the vinegar and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes and onion, then toss; set aside.
After the bread has toasted for 5 minutes, add the corn to the baking sheet and stir to combine.
Bake until the croutons are golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring once about halfway through.
Cool to room temperature.
To the tomato-onion mixture, add the bread-corn mixture, the arugula, mozzarella and basil, then toss to combine.
Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl.