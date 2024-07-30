Recipe: Satiate your monsoon cravings with these simple Akki Pockets with Chicken Ghee Roast

Method

· Combine all the ingredients for akki roti and keep aside.

· Heat a pan. Add all the ingredients and saute on low flame until the raw smell fades.

· Grind the mixture into a fine paste.

· Heat oil in a pan. Add the ground mixture and cook till it leaches oil. Add salt as required and keep aside.

· Heat ghee in another pan. Add chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Saute for few seconds. Add sliced onion and capsicum and curry leaves. Saute tilll the onions turns light brown.

· Add the chicken and stir fry for a minute. Add the cooked paste and little water so that the chicken binds with the masala. Allow it to reduce. Check for salt. Keep a side.

· Roll the dough for the akki roti into even-sized balls. Roll into a sheet and cook on both sides on a griddle. Finish cooking as you would a phulka.

· Cut the roti into half to shape a pocket. Stuff with the chicken filling. Serve hot. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with a salad accompaniment.