Recipe: Satiate your monsoon cravings with these simple Akki Pockets with Chicken Ghee Roast

Want a wholesome meal sitting at home that you can prepare by yourself for friends and family? Check out how to make Akki Pockets with chicken Ghee Roast on the directions of Anand G. L, executive chef of The Tamara Coorg.
Ingredients
For the Akki Roti
· 100 gm rice flour
· 200 gm cooked rice
· 10 gm salt
For ghee roast chicken
· 200 gm chicken breast
· 45 ml ghee
· 40 gm onions, sliced
· 30 gm capsicums, sliced
· 20 gm ginger garlic, chopped
For the Ghee Roast Paste
· 20 Bydagi chillies
· 50 ml oil
· 45 ml coriander seeds
· 10 gm jeera
· 5 gm fennel seeds
· 3 gm mustard seeds
· 10 gm peppercorn
· 12 cloves of garlic
· 1 marble-sized tamarind pulp
· 1 tsp jaggery
· 1 tsp salt
· 10-12 cashews
· 2 sprigs curry leaves
Method
· Combine all the ingredients for akki roti and keep aside.
· Heat a pan. Add all the ingredients and saute on low flame until the raw smell fades.
· Grind the mixture into a fine paste.
· Heat oil in a pan. Add the ground mixture and cook till it leaches oil. Add salt as required and keep aside.
· Heat ghee in another pan. Add chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Saute for few seconds. Add sliced onion and capsicum and curry leaves. Saute tilll the onions turns light brown.
· Add the chicken and stir fry for a minute. Add the cooked paste and little water so that the chicken binds with the masala. Allow it to reduce. Check for salt. Keep a side.
· Roll the dough for the akki roti into even-sized balls. Roll into a sheet and cook on both sides on a griddle. Finish cooking as you would a phulka.
· Cut the roti into half to shape a pocket. Stuff with the chicken filling. Serve hot. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with a salad accompaniment.