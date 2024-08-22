Tequila and butter create a saucy base for garlicky, spicy shrimp

Craving a simple yet flavorful summer meal? Look no further than drunken shrimp. This dish, featuring saucy, spicy shrimp paired with a cold beer or margarita, is perfect for enjoying outdoors with friends and family.

To make this weeknight-friendly recipe, gently simmer shrimp in a tequila-based sauce infused with garlic and butter. The result is a flavour-packed meal that comes together in just over half an hour. While head-on shrimp are often used, this recipe by Christopher Kimball uses more easily sourced head-off shrimp that are deveined before cooking. Whether you leave the shells on or remove them, they add a rich umami flavour and help to trap the delicious sauce.

Despite the bold flavour, this dish requires gentle cooking. Shrimp are lean and can easily be overcooked, unlike other proteins like chicken or steak. To infuse the shrimp with flavor without overcooking, they are poached in a spicy, garlicky mixture of butter, olive oil, tequila, and a little water.

For the best texture, frozen shrimp should be thawed overnight in the refrigerator. If you need to thaw them quickly, place the bag in room temperature water and weigh it down to keep the shrimp submerged.

You'll know the shrimp are cooked when they have a gentle C-shaped curve. Overcooked shrimp will resemble an "O" and will be dry and rubbery. With this simple recipe, you can enjoy a delicious and satisfying summer meal in no time.