Quick and easy sheet pan meal: Honey mustard chicken and broccoli

Serves 4

Ingredients:

½ cup grainy Dijon mustard

⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes Kosher salt

4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 pound broccoli florets

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the mustard, honey, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, the red pepper flakes, and 1 teaspoon salt. Reserve 3 tablespoons of the sauce in a serving bowl.

3. Add another 1/2 teaspoon salt to the sauce in the large bowl, then add the chicken and turn to coat evenly. If you have time, let the chicken marinate at room temperature for up to 30 minutes or up to overnight in the refrigerator. But don’t worry if you need to cook it right away!

4. Melt the butter in a microwave-safe medium bowl in 20-second bursts, stirring after each, or in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the panko, ¼ cup of the Parmesan, the remaining ½ teaspoon of garlic powder, and a big pinch of salt (do this right in the skillet if you used one to melt the butter).

5. On the prepared baking sheet, toss the broccoli florets with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and ¾ teaspoon salt to coat evenly. Nestle the chicken breasts among the florets. Top with the panko mixture, pressing firmly to adhere.

6. Roast for 12 minutes, then gently toss the broccoli and sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan on top. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 160°F, 5 to 7 minutes more.

7. Serve the chicken and broccoli with the reserved honey mustard sauce alongside for dunking.

SWAP: Use finely chopped almonds or hazelnuts instead of breadcrumbs for a gluten-free spin. Swap in asparagus or green beans for the broccoli.