5 delicious summer meals for when it's too hot to cook

Summer Shrimp and Avocado Salad

In a large bowl, combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice, 1 teaspoon honey, ½ cup chopped red onion, and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 pound of cooked shrimp, 1 diced avocado, 1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes, ½ cup canned or cooked corn kernels, 1 seeded and finely chopped jalapeño, and a couple of tablespoons chopped scallions. Toss to coat with the dressing. Garnish with some chopped fresh cilantro, if desired.

Chicken Salad with Grapes

In a large bowl, whisk together ½ cup mayonnaise, ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons milk, 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir in 1 cup thinly sliced celery, ½ cup sliced scallions, ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley and 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill. Dice 3 cups rotisserie chicken. Add the chicken and 1 ½ cups halved grapes, and mix until combined. Serve in a sandwich or pile some onto a green lettuce salad, either lightly dressed or not dressed at all (the dressing in the chicken salad will serve as a dressing for the greens).

Tomato and Mozzarella Caprese Salad

Slice 4 ripe tomatoes (any color) about 1/3-inch thick. Slice 1 pound fresh mozzarella about 1/3-inch thick. Roll up about 8 large fresh basil leaves tightly, then cut the rolled up leaves crosswise into thin slices, as thin as you like. Sprinkle those over the tomatoes and mozzarella. Drizzle some olive oil over the top, and sprinkle with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. If you like, sprinkle the plate lightly with the balsamic vinegar as well.

Chickpea Salad

In a large bowl, combine ¼ cup olive oil, the juice of 1 lemon, 2 tablespoons red wine or sherry vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, ½ teaspoon hot sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Add 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas (drained and rinsed), ½ cup minced red onion, ½ cup crumbled or diced feta (optional), ¼ cup halved black olives, 2 cups halved cherry or grape tomatoes, ½ cup diced grilled or roasted pepper (you can also use jarred), 2 cups diced cucumber, and ½ cup minced fresh parsley. Fold in 2 diced avocados.

Shrimp Ceviche

Cut 1 pound very fresh peeled and deveined shrimp into ¼-inch dice. Place in a medium bowl. Add ⅓ cup fresh lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey, ⅓ cup minced bell pepper (any color), ½ cup minced red onion and toss to combine. Marinate in the fridge for 6 to 24 hours, tossing when you have a chance. Just before serving gently stir in 1 diced avocado, ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro or parsley, a dash of hot sauce, and kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla or plantain chips or scoop-sized pieces of lettuce such as bibb or butter.