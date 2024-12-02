Don your chef’s hat and cook this exotic Khasi dish

From the abode of the clouds, Meghalaya, sisters Dakiwanri and Daphimanroi Warjri are cooking up a storm by taking the local Khasi cuisine and culture all across India via their traveling pop-up Symbai. They aim to introduce and educate people about the Khasi cuisine.

We recently caught up with the sisters and they told us about the cuisine in details and also shared an exotic recipe that can be easily cooked at home with a few ingredients. The USP of the recipe includes the reflection of a meat-eating community with the use of pork or chicken as well as the presence of the Lakadong turmeric which is said to have the highest curcumin content in the world.

If you want to try your hands at preparing this wholesome recipe called Doh Sniang / Doh Syiar Nei-iong which translates to Pork/ chicken in black sesame paste, then take a cue from the chef sisters and get down to making it.