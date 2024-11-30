Recipes

Two winter-warmer recipes you should not miss out on

Check out the details inside...
Two winter-warmer recipes you should not miss out on
Representative ImagePexels
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Here are two winter warmer recipes for your souls.

Avocado Power Bowl

Shared by Chef Bristi at World Avocado Organisation

Ingredients:

- 1 small ripe avocado

- 100g fresh or frozen mango

- 1 handful of spinach

- 1 small ripe banana

- 2 tbsp ground almonds

- 125ml milk of your choice (or coconut water)

- Optional: 1 tsp honey (to taste)

Toppings

- Sliced kiwi

- Flaked almonds

- Berries

- Pomegranate seeds

- Fresh mint leaves

Method:

  • Add avocado, mango, spinach, banana, ground almonds and milk to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add honey if desired.

  • Adjust the consistency by adding more milk or water.

  • Divide into two bowls and top with sliced fruits, nuts and fresh mint leaves.

  • Store leftovers in the fridge or freeze with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to preserve the colour.

  • Pro tip: Prepare in larger batches and freeze portions for quick meals during busy mornings!

Prunes and Vegetable Soup

Shared by Chef Neha at Chilean Prunes

Ingredients:

  • 1L water

  • 120g sugar

  • 1 red apple peel

  • 1 lemon

  • 1 orange (sliced)

  • 1 star anise,

  • 1 clove,

  • 1 vanilla piece,

  • 5cm cinnamon stick

  • 1 dried prune,

  • 1 dried fig,

  • 1 dried apricot

  • 10 mint leaves

Method:

Ingredients for cooked vegetables and fruits

  • 100g each of chopped carrots, celery, fennel, apples, pears, pineapple, and violet aubergines

  • 100g each of fresh fruits: orange, banana, kiwi, cherries, apricots, peach, raisins, blueberries, currants, strawberries

  • Garnish: Mint, celery leaves, tarragon, rosemary flowers and flaked white chocolate

  • Prepare syrup by boiling water with sugar, spices, and peels. Let it infuse for 10 minutes, then strain.

  • Cook vegetables and fruits separately in the syrup until just tender.

  • Combine all ingredients in a bowl, garnish with red fruits and herbs, and serve warm or chilled.

  • Chef’s note: The syrup doubles as a flavorful base for other desserts!

Two winter-warmer recipes you should not miss out on
Thanksgiving 2024: Whip up this unique arancini balls with this quick-fix recipe
Food
recipes
winter recipes

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com