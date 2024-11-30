Two winter-warmer recipes you should not miss out on

Avocado Power Bowl

Shared by Chef Bristi at World Avocado Organisation

Ingredients:

- 1 small ripe avocado

- 100g fresh or frozen mango

- 1 handful of spinach

- 1 small ripe banana

- 2 tbsp ground almonds

- 125ml milk of your choice (or coconut water)

- Optional: 1 tsp honey (to taste)

Toppings

- Sliced kiwi

- Flaked almonds

- Berries

- Pomegranate seeds

- Fresh mint leaves

Method:

Add avocado, mango, spinach, banana, ground almonds and milk to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add honey if desired.

Adjust the consistency by adding more milk or water.

Divide into two bowls and top with sliced fruits, nuts and fresh mint leaves.

Store leftovers in the fridge or freeze with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to preserve the colour.