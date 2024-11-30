Two winter-warmer recipes you should not miss out on

Here are two winter warmer recipes for your souls.
Avocado Power Bowl
Shared by Chef Bristi at World Avocado Organisation
Ingredients:
- 1 small ripe avocado
- 100g fresh or frozen mango
- 1 handful of spinach
- 1 small ripe banana
- 2 tbsp ground almonds
- 125ml milk of your choice (or coconut water)
- Optional: 1 tsp honey (to taste)
Toppings
- Sliced kiwi
- Flaked almonds
- Berries
- Pomegranate seeds
- Fresh mint leaves
Method:
Add avocado, mango, spinach, banana, ground almonds and milk to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add honey if desired.
Adjust the consistency by adding more milk or water.
Divide into two bowls and top with sliced fruits, nuts and fresh mint leaves.
Store leftovers in the fridge or freeze with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice to preserve the colour.
Pro tip: Prepare in larger batches and freeze portions for quick meals during busy mornings!
Prunes and Vegetable Soup
Shared by Chef Neha at Chilean Prunes
Ingredients:
1L water
120g sugar
1 red apple peel
1 lemon
1 orange (sliced)
1 star anise,
1 clove,
1 vanilla piece,
5cm cinnamon stick
1 dried prune,
1 dried fig,
1 dried apricot
10 mint leaves
Method:
Ingredients for cooked vegetables and fruits
100g each of chopped carrots, celery, fennel, apples, pears, pineapple, and violet aubergines
100g each of fresh fruits: orange, banana, kiwi, cherries, apricots, peach, raisins, blueberries, currants, strawberries
Garnish: Mint, celery leaves, tarragon, rosemary flowers and flaked white chocolate
Prepare syrup by boiling water with sugar, spices, and peels. Let it infuse for 10 minutes, then strain.
Cook vegetables and fruits separately in the syrup until just tender.
Combine all ingredients in a bowl, garnish with red fruits and herbs, and serve warm or chilled.
Chef’s note: The syrup doubles as a flavorful base for other desserts!