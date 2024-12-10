Elevate your traybake game with this citrus-glazed chicken and vegetables recipe

Traybakes are beloved for their ease and efficiency—everything cooks together at the same temperature and time. While this can sometimes limit flavour complexity, convenience doesn’t have to mean sacrificing taste. This simple chicken traybake by Christopher Kimball combines honey, paprika, and roasted orange to create a dish bursting with deep sweetness, tangy citrus, and a hint of smokiness.

The preparation is refreshingly straightforward. The only prep work involves trimming the chicken, quartering an orange, and slicing the vegetables into wedges. Be sure to pat the chicken dry before coating it with the honey-oil mixture to ensure it clings well and promotes flavourful browning.

In the end, pour half the sauce over the chicken and vegetables and serve the rest on the side. The result? A deceptively simple yet flavor-packed dinner that feels much more sophisticated than the minimal effort required.