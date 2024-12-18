Make this panettone bread and keep sweet traditions alive this Christmas

Try this rich italian delicacy from the comforts of your home. Executive chef Manjay Shahi of U Kitchen by Ferns N Petals shares a wholesome recipe of the Panettone bread.
Ingredients
Mother Dough
Water 300ml
Yeast 10g
Bread Flour 400g
Dough
Water 250g
Sugar 250g
Honey 25g
Yeast 10g
Bread Flour 1000g
Egg yolks 300g
Salt 20g
Butter 250g
Orange Zest
Lemon Zest
Vanilla extract
Soaked Mix Peel Candles
Orange Peel 200g
Grapes 300g
Chopped almonds 100g
Rum 200ml
Brandy 100ml
Method:
Mix all Mother dough ingredients together and then rest in chiller overnight
Mix all dough ingredients with the mother dough except butter. Add butter at the final stage. The dough has to be smooth slaggy and elasticise.
Rest dough in a container with a cover and fold 2 times every 40 minute
Divide the dough 500gm each and table rest for 30 min
Shaping and putting into a panettone mold
Pre-heat oven to 180 C
Rest and proof the dough until ¾ height of the mould, scoring X cross on the surface and cold butter in the centre
Bake at 180 C for 30-40 min depending on the size