Make this panettone bread and keep sweet traditions alive this Christmas

Method:

 Mix all Mother dough ingredients together and then rest in chiller overnight

 Mix all dough ingredients with the mother dough except butter. Add butter at the final stage. The dough has to be smooth slaggy and elasticise.

 Rest dough in a container with a cover and fold 2 times every 40 minute

 Divide the dough 500gm each and table rest for 30 min

 Shaping and putting into a panettone mold

 Pre-heat oven to 180 C

 Rest and proof the dough until ¾ height of the mould, scoring X cross on the surface and cold butter in the centre