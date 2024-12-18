Recipes

Make this panettone bread and keep sweet traditions alive this Christmas

Try this rich italian delicacy from the comforts of your home. Executive chef Manjay Shahi of U Kitchen by Ferns N Petals shares a wholesome recipe of the Panettone bread.

Ingredients

Mother Dough

  •  Water 300ml

  •  Yeast 10g

  •  Bread Flour 400g

Dough

  •  Water 250g

  •  Sugar 250g

  •  Honey 25g

  •  Yeast 10g

  •  Bread Flour 1000g

  •  Egg yolks 300g

  •  Salt 20g

  •  Butter 250g

  •  Orange Zest

  •  Lemon Zest

  •  Vanilla extract

Soaked Mix Peel Candles

  •  Orange Peel 200g

  •  Grapes 300g

  •  Chopped almonds 100g

  •  Rum 200ml

  •  Brandy 100ml

Method:

  •  Mix all Mother dough ingredients together and then rest in chiller overnight

  •  Mix all dough ingredients with the mother dough except butter. Add butter at the final stage. The dough has to be smooth slaggy and elasticise.

  •  Rest dough in a container with a cover and fold 2 times every 40 minute

  •  Divide the dough 500gm each and table rest for 30 min

  •  Shaping and putting into a panettone mold

  •  Pre-heat oven to 180 C

  •  Rest and proof the dough until ¾ height of the mould, scoring X cross on the surface and cold butter in the centre

  •  Bake at 180 C for 30-40 min depending on the size

Elevate your traybake game with this citrus-glazed chicken and vegetables recipe
Festive season
Panettone bread
Christmas recipes

