Usher in Christmas cheers with this Pain d’Epices recipe

Christmas can never be complete without the perfect cake on the table. this year, take a cue from Chef Sanna Gugnai from Revenir and whip up the delicious Parisian fare - Pain d'Epices.
Ingredients:
Eggs 70 gm
Cream 70 gm
Honey 157.5 gm
Christmas spice 2.5 gm
Oil 77.5gm
Salt 1.5gm
Flour 157.5 gm
Baking powder 4 gm
Lemon zest 4 gm
Orange zest 3 gm
Christmas Spice
Cinnamon powder 20 gm
Fennel 7 gm
Green cardamom 5 gm
Ginger powder 5 gm
Star anise 4 gm
Nutmeg 2 gm
Cloves 1 gm
Method:
Zest the orange and lemons using a grater.
Mix eggs, heavy cream, honey and spices.
Add the grapeseed oil in a drizzle.
Once everything is well combined, add the flour, baking powder and salt, previously sieved together. Finish with the citrus zest.
Preheat the oven to 160°C.
Make a softened butter.
Using a brush, coat the entire cake tin with a very thin layer of butter.
Then line the mould with flour
Pour the gingerbread mixture into the mould.
Place softened butter in a paper cone and make a line of butter on top of the cake.
Bake for about 50 minutes to 1 hour depending on your oven.
When it comes out of the oven, generously soak the gingerbread with the citrus juice (without drowning it).
Unmold immediately after soaking, and let cool on a rack. Once cooled, you can cover it with cling film and store in the fridge or frozen.
Spread the gingerbread with store-bought or homemade orange jam. Finally, decorate it with a few star anise, cinnamon sticks and candied orange peel as per your choice.