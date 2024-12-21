Usher in Christmas cheers with this Pain d’Epices recipe

Method:

Zest the orange and lemons using a grater.

Mix eggs, heavy cream, honey and spices.

Add the grapeseed oil in a drizzle.

Once everything is well combined, add the flour, baking powder and salt, previously sieved together. Finish with the citrus zest.

Preheat the oven to 160°C.

Make a softened butter.

Using a brush, coat the entire cake tin with a very thin layer of butter.

Then line the mould with flour

Pour the gingerbread mixture into the mould.

Place softened butter in a paper cone and make a line of butter on top of the cake.

Bake for about 50 minutes to 1 hour depending on your oven.

When it comes out of the oven, generously soak the gingerbread with the citrus juice (without drowning it).

Unmold immediately after soaking, and let cool on a rack. Once cooled, you can cover it with cling film and store in the fridge or frozen.