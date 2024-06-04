Four refreshing dishes to ditch the heat this summer

As the temperatures rise, the need for light, refreshing and nutritious meals becomes more pressing. Summer dinners should not only be easy to prepare but also hydrating and packed with seasonal flavors to help you stay cool and energised.
Here are five healthy and delightful summer dinner ideas that incorporate traditional ingredients and flavours, offering a perfect balance of taste and nutrition:
A colourful and zesty summertime treat, this delicacy is made using cooked rice with lemon juice, turmeric and mildly spiced ingredients like curry leaves, mustard seeds and peanuts. Serve it with a fresh vegetable salad or raita on the side.
Curd rice or daddojanam, is a refreshing and comforting dish that's ideal for hot summer nights. Made with cooked rice combined with yogurt and flavored with green chilies, mustard seeds and curry leaves, this delicacy can be made healthier and more summer-appropriate with cucumber chunks or pomegranate seeds.
Ambali, a traditional fermented porridge with great nutritional content and cooling qualities, is produced from finger millet (ragi) flour. After combining the ragi flour with water and letting it ferment for a whole night, the porridge is cooked and seasoned with buttermilk, salt and some other spices. Ambali is a hydrating and digestive summer lunch that is light and nourishing.
Rice and lentils are cooked with mild spices and vegetables to make khichdi, a healthy and light one-pot dinner. This is a light meal that goes well with a simple salad or yoghurt on the side. In addition to being delicious, khichdi is a healthy supper choice since it offers a balanced combination of protein, carbs, and fiber.
(Written by Manik Reddy)