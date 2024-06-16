Elevating camping cuisine: Try this delicious scallops with peas and prosciutto recipe

Lee Kalpakis thinks this recipe is so funny. Every time she came across it while working on her book about outdoor cooking, she would smile and think, “What are you doing here? You’re far too elegant for a camper cookbook. How did you sneak in among the beans and pancakes?”

It’s here because she's in love with scallops, and they’re almost always a one-pan cooking experience. Just because something is typically seen at high-end restaurants, she argues, doesn’t mean it won’t work in an exceptional way over a campfire. She has a wonderful local market that offers beautiful scallops, so if they’re available, why not indulge?