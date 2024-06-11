Upgrade your weeknight dinner with this crispy dijon chicken cutlets and cucumber-dill salad recipe

Method

In a small bowl, stir together the cucumber, lemon juice, dill, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Set aside.

Set a wire rack in each of 2 rimmed baking sheets. In a pie plate or wide, shallow bowl, stir together the flour and cornstarch. In a second similar dish, use a fork to beat the eggs, mustard and 1 tablespoon water until well combined. In a third, stir together the panko and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Season each cutlet on both sides with salt and pepper. One at a time, dredge the cutlets through the flour mixture, turning to coat and shaking off any excess, then coat both sides with egg, and finally dredge through the panko, pressing so the crumbs adhere. Place the cutlets on one of the prepared racks.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 6 tablespoons of oil until shimmering.

Add 2 cutlets and cook undisturbed until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Using tongs, flip and cook until the second sides are golden brown, about 1 minute.

Remove the skillet from the heat. Transfer the cutlets to the second prepared rack. Repeat with the remaining 4 tablespoons oil and remaining cutlets, adjusting the heat as needed if the cutlets brown too quickly.