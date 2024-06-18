Indulge in a flavorful twist with this Nigerian-inspired curried skillet rice recipe

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until barely smoking.

Add the chicken and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the curry powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned, 4 to 6 minutes.

Push the chicken to the perimeter of the pan. To the center, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, scallion whites and ginger; cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 1½ minutes.

Into the scallion mixture, stir the beans, thyme, half of the chili, the remaining 1½ teaspoons curry powder and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Stir the chicken into the bean mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are bright green, about 2 minutes. Stir in the rice, then add the broth and scrape up any browned bits.

Cook, stirring, until the liquid is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes.