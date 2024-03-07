Women's Day: City chefs share stories behind recipes

Method

· Take the fish and scoop out the flesh with the help of a spoon. Pick out the bones.

· In this pulp, mix one big mashed potato, egg, salt, one teaspoon each of onion ginger and garlic pastes, turmeric powder, the paste of green chillies and raisins, freshly ground pepper, sugar, and freshly prepared garam masala powder. Mix everything well and let it rest for half an hour.

· Now grease the palms of your hand, take some mixture in your hand and shape them into thick tikias/tikkis. Shallow fry them in oil. Let cool, cut them in halves and deep fry. They are now ready to be made into a curry.

· For the curry, cut the potatoes in fours, fry and keep aside. Make a paste of yogurt, 1 tsp each of turmeric and red chili powder.

· Now heat ghee and add bay leaves, green cardamoms, cloves and cinnamon. When the aroma comes, add two tablespoons of onion paste, 1 teaspoon each of ginger and garlic paste. Stir and mix well and add the yogurt paste.

· When oil separates add warm water, let it come to a boil and add fried potatoes and peas (optional).

· Let it cook covered for a while and when the potato starts to become tender add the fried fish dumplings. Let cook for 8 - 10 minutes.

· When the dumplings start absorbing the gravy, add a teaspoon of sugar, 5-6 green chillies, a pinch of garam masala powder and a dollop of ghee and switch off the flame.