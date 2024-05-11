Love mango and Tiramisu? Here's how you can make 'Mangomisu'

"Making tiramisu is not difficult, but making a truly exceptional one is an art." Rightly said by Chef Anant Bansode of Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, Mumbai, Tiramisu is an art and all dessert lovers will agree.

Tiramisu is an Italian word that translates to 'pick me up', so what then would a 'Mangomisu' do? "Though you can't deny that mangoes in general lift and cheer to no end. It’s a work of culinary art that brings together the richness of Italian flavors in every heavenly bite," shared Chef Bansode.

This dessert of Italy is loved throughout the world. It consists of layers of sponge cake or savoiardi (ladyfingers) soaked in coffee and brandy or liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese.

Bringing the treat to you, here's a recipe of Mangomisu you should definitely try out: