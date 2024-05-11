Love mango and Tiramisu? Here's how you can make 'Mangomisu'

"Making tiramisu is not difficult, but making a truly exceptional one is an art." Rightly said by Chef Anant Bansode of Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, Mumbai, Tiramisu is an art and all dessert lovers will agree.
Tiramisu is an Italian word that translates to 'pick me up', so what then would a 'Mangomisu' do? "Though you can't deny that mangoes in general lift and cheer to no end. It’s a work of culinary art that brings together the richness of Italian flavors in every heavenly bite," shared Chef Bansode.
This dessert of Italy is loved throughout the world. It consists of layers of sponge cake or savoiardi (ladyfingers) soaked in coffee and brandy or liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese.
Bringing the treat to you, here's a recipe of Mangomisu you should definitely try out:
Ingredients:
300g savoiardi (Ladyfingers)
500g high-quality mascarpone cheese
4 medium eggs
200g granulated sugar
30g espresso coffee powder
150ml water
30ml Kahlua Liquor (optional)
100g mango pulp
2 fresh Alphonso mangoes
Method:
Prepare the coffee syrup by combining water, coffee powder, and 50% of the granulated sugar for sweetness. Add Kahlua liquor if desired, then set aside.
Cook egg yolks and remaining sugar in a double boiler until thickened to remove the egg smell. Whip until peaks form.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the mascarpone cheese and fresh mango pulp until soft.
Ensure the mascarpone cheese is of excellent quality, creamy, and thick.
Gently fold the egg mixture into the mascarpone cheese.
Dip the ladyfingers into the coffee syrup and arrange them in a mold or bowls without soaking too much syrup.
Add thin slices of fresh Alphonso mangoes, then spread the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.
Repeat the layers and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to chill.
Before serving, dust with cocoa powder and garnish with seasonal fresh Alphonso mangoes.