4 dishes that need only 5 ingredients to make

Cooking is not everyone’s cup of tea, yes. But, everyone craves for something salty, sweet, sour or even bitter and wants it to be cooked quickly. Less is more they say, making a dish out fewer ingredients that are flavorful, very easy and quick to prepare. So, we have listed out few recipes that needs only five or less ingredients and can also be cooked quickly.
1. Cucumber peanut salad
This recipe made with fresh ingredients, contains a burst of unique flavours for people who want something refreshing and healthy.
Ingredients
Peanuts
1 Cucumber
1 Capsicum
1 block of Paneer
Salt- To taste
White pepper- To tatse
Method
Boil the peanuts and finely chop cucumber and capsicum.
Add them to the bowl and grate a block of paneer onto it and make it into a paste.
Add salt and white pepper according to taste and mix all the ingredients well and refrigerate it for a while.
Once done, serve it chill.
2. Vegetable sandwich
This sandwich is here to satisfy your snack cravings. A burst of excitement with a mixture of something sweet and spicy.
Ingredients
Sweet corn
1 Block of Paneer
Cabbage
2-3 Green Chillies
Salt
Method
Boil the sweet corn and add to a bowl.
Grate block of paneer and add to the bowl of corn.
Chop the cabbage and chillies finely and add salt.
Mix all the ingredients and spread it on a bread slice. Cover it with another slice and toast it to your liking.
3. Stuffed Potatoes
This 20-minute recipe is just as same as tacos but, with a little twist. Instead of tortilla or taco shells, we use Russet potatoes.
Ingredients
2-3 Russet potatoes
½ cup of salsa
1 Ripe avocado
1 can of pinto beans (or any beans that you prefer)
4 teaspoons of pickles Jalapeños
Methods
Pierce the potatoes with a fork and microwave them for 20 minutes.
When done, let them cool and then, make soft knife marks from the middle and the top end to the bottom end.
Chop the avocado and Jalapeños, keep them aside.
Add beans on top of the potato, in the opening and place the avacados and Jalapeños on top of the beans.
There you go, your Stuffed potato is all-ready in 20 minutes!
4. Chicken tacos
This recipe is the most-easiest and kid-friendly recipe and let's agree it's for Mexican food lovers, it's always fun to make your own tacos.
Ingredients
1kg of boneless chicken breast
½ cup of salsa
1 cup of shredded Mexican cheese
8-10 corn tortillas
2 cups of romaine lettuce
Mexican seasoning
Methods
Boil the chicken and once done, shred it using a fork.
Add the chiken to the salsa and add chopped lettuce.
Season with salt and pepper and Mexican seasoning.
Now, the easiest part, the assembly. Put the filling on one side of the tortilla and top with mexican cheese.
Voila! It's ready to be devoured.
Story by V. Aishwarya