Indian chefs in New Zealand celebrate Diwali with this special recipe as a homage to both countries

Two talented chefs from India – Vaibhav Vishen and Varun Toorkey – celebrated the festival of lights in New Zealand with a special dish that’s an homage to their Indian heritage and adopted homeland.

Their dish – Goda Masala Paneer Stuffed Kulcha, served with a Kiwifruit Panch Phoron Chutney – doffs a chef’s hat to the flavours of Vishen and Toorkey’s respective childhoods in Kashmir and Mumbai in India, alongside their time in Wellington, New Zealand.

Chef Vishen is the owner of Chaat Street, an Indian food eatery in Wellington that brilliantly showcases the complex, lip-smacking combination of textures, flavours and spices that go into Indian street food. Chef Toorkey is an actor who left behind a 13-year career in the glitzy world of Indian television to follow his culinary study dream in Wellington.

The chefs are both (or have been in Vishen’s case) students of Le Cordon Bleu New Zealand’s Bachelor of Culinary Arts & Business programme.

The dish they have created is a suitably festive one to add to any Diwali table but isn’t too decadent to be off limits. The creative and emotional aspect of cooking food is what inspires Chef Vishen to play with flavours and textures.

Here's how you can make this too!