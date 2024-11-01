Two quick fix recipes to celebrate World Vegan Day

Sushi Tostada

Ingredients:

Oil (for frying) - 300ml

Nori sheet - 1 unit

Tempura Flour - 10gms

Water - 20ml

Sticky rice - 100gms

Spring onion (chopped) - 20gms

Ginger (chopped) - 5gms

Red chilli (chopped) - 5gms

Olive Oil - 30gms

Avocado (medium) - 1 whole

Bird's eye chilli (chopped) - 3gms

Lemon - 1 unit

Spring onion - 3gms

Extra virgin olive oil - 5ml

Soaked wakame - 7gms

Gari - 5gms

Sesame oil - 5 drops

Honey 3gms

Sea salt - to taste

Toasted black sesame - 1gms

Method:

For Nori Sheets

· Heat sunflower oil in a deep saucepan till it reaches 150C.

· Make tempura batter by mixing the tempura flour and water, it should be a runny batter but not too watery.

· Cut the Nori sheet into 4 units and dip them in the batter and fry in the hot oil.

· After frying for a few minutes, take them out on a dish with a paper towel to soak the excess oil.

For Scallion Salsa

· Chop the spring onion, ginger and bird’s eye chilli fine and mix them in a bowl, honey.

· Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and once warm enough, add it to the bowl and let cool.

For the Avocado mix

· Soak the wakame leaves in cold water.

· Meanwhile, mash the avocado in a bowl and add the chopped bird’s eye chilli, chopped spring onion, gari and soaked wakame leaves, toasted sesame seed, and sesame oil. Finish it with salt, lemon juice and olive oil.

Assemble

· Put the nori sheet in a serving dish.

· Mix the sticky rice with the scallion mix and add on top, making it compact so it covers all of the nori without falling out.

· Add a spoonful of the avocado mix on top and finish off with sliced scallions.