Two quick fix recipes to celebrate World Vegan Day

This World Vegan Day, try out these healthy and easy to make dishes at home. Take a cue from Chef Saurabh Sharan, Head Chef at Guppy who shares the recipe of Miso Dressed Tofu Steak with Artichoke; and Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Executive Chef, Olive Qutub and The Grammar Room who shares the recipe of Sushi Tostada.
Miso Dressed Tofu Steak with Artichoke
Ingredients:
• Silken Tofu: 200 gm approx., cut into 2 steaks, drained and patted dry
•Asparagus: 12 to 15 pcs, peeled and cut into four equal-sized pieces
•Artichoke (preserved): 80 gm
• Salted Butter: 2 tbsp
• Salt: to taste
• Crushed Pepper: to taste
• Oil: 2 tsp
For the Sauce:
• Sake: 2 tbsp
• Mirin: 2 tbsp
• Sugar: 1 tbsp
• White Miso: 5 tbsp
• Tobanjan Chili Garlic Paste: 1 tbsp
• Spring Onion: 3 tbsp, finely chopped
• Black Sesame Seeds: 2 tbsp, roasted
Method:
In a pan, heat the sake and mirin to burn off the alcohol. Let it cool.
Gradually mix in the miso, tobanjan, and sugar, whisking until the sugar is fully dissolved.
In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the asparagus and boil for 30 seconds. Remove and chill immediately in ice-cold water to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry.
Cut the tofu into equal steak-sized portions. Heat a non-stick pan, add oil, and lightly sear the tofu steaks on both sides.
Line a baking tray with heatproof butter paper or foil, greasing it lightly with a bit of butter. Drain and season the artichoke.
Arrange the tofu steaks on the greased tray, topping each piece with the miso mixture and spreading evenly.
Arrange the artichokes on the same tray, lightly glazing with butter.
Cook in a preheated oven at 220˚C or in an OTG until the miso is gratinated on the tofu.
Toss the blanched asparagus in butter, season, and arrange neatly on a serving plate. Lightly glaze with the sauce.
Remove the gratinated tofu steaks from the oven, place them over the asparagus, and top with the warm artichokes.
Garnish with spring onion, spice powder, and black sesame seeds. Serve hot.
Sushi Tostada
Ingredients:
Oil (for frying) - 300ml
Nori sheet - 1 unit
Tempura Flour - 10gms
Water - 20ml
Sticky rice - 100gms
Spring onion (chopped) - 20gms
Ginger (chopped) - 5gms
Red chilli (chopped) - 5gms
Olive Oil - 30gms
Avocado (medium) - 1 whole
Bird's eye chilli (chopped) - 3gms
Lemon - 1 unit
Spring onion - 3gms
Extra virgin olive oil - 5ml
Soaked wakame - 7gms
Gari - 5gms
Sesame oil - 5 drops
Honey 3gms
Sea salt - to taste
Toasted black sesame - 1gms
Method:
For Nori Sheets
· Heat sunflower oil in a deep saucepan till it reaches 150C.
· Make tempura batter by mixing the tempura flour and water, it should be a runny batter but not too watery.
· Cut the Nori sheet into 4 units and dip them in the batter and fry in the hot oil.
· After frying for a few minutes, take them out on a dish with a paper towel to soak the excess oil.
For Scallion Salsa
· Chop the spring onion, ginger and bird’s eye chilli fine and mix them in a bowl, honey.
· Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and once warm enough, add it to the bowl and let cool.
For the Avocado mix
· Soak the wakame leaves in cold water.
· Meanwhile, mash the avocado in a bowl and add the chopped bird’s eye chilli, chopped spring onion, gari and soaked wakame leaves, toasted sesame seed, and sesame oil. Finish it with salt, lemon juice and olive oil.
Assemble
· Put the nori sheet in a serving dish.
· Mix the sticky rice with the scallion mix and add on top, making it compact so it covers all of the nori without falling out.
· Add a spoonful of the avocado mix on top and finish off with sliced scallions.