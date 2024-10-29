Upgrade your dinner with this easy Salmon Piccata recipe: A fresh twist on a classic

Method:

(First cook) Allow the salmon to come to room temperature. Season the fillets with the kosher salt and plenty of black pepper. Spread the flour on a plate and dredge each fillet until lightly coated with flour on all sides.

(Second cook) In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the butter and the olive oil. When the butter is melted, add the salmon, skin side up. Cook until the bottom is browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook skin side down until browned, 1 to 2 minutes — watch to make sure the flour doesn’t burn. Transfer the salmon to a plate and turn down the heat to low.

(Both cooks) Add another tablespoon of the butter to the same pan; when it melts, add the shallot and cook, stirring frequently, until transparent and fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and the vegetable broth, lemon juice and zest, and capers, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the salmon to the pan, skin side down. Bring to a simmer and cook, occasionally spooning the sauce over the fish, until the fish is fully cooked, about 5 minutes.

For a medium salmon, cook until the internal temperature reaches at least 130°F (55°C) when measured with a food thermometer at the thickest point.

(Both cooks) To serve, garnish the salmon with lemon wheels and chopped parsley. Drizzle a few spoonfuls of sauce over each fillet and serve.