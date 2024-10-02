How to make Tsukune: Japanese chicken meatballs with savoury-sweet glaze for a flavourful appetizer

Craving a hearty and flavorful appetizer? Look no further than Tsukune, the Japanese chicken meatballs that are a staple in izakayas and yakitori restaurants. These bouncy, cigar-shaped delights are grilled on skewers and drizzled with a savory-sweet tare sauce.

Unlike their more tender Western counterparts, Tsukune have a satisfying chewiness that comes from a vigorous mixing of ingredients. In this recipe by Christopher Kimball, we combine dark meat chicken with aromatic garlic and ginger, crisp scallions, and a flavorful blend of panko breadcrumbs, sesame oil, and white pepper. This unique combination gives the meatballs their distinctive texture and structure.

Instead of the traditional skewering and grilling method, we've opted for a convenient stovetop approach. By shaping the meat mixture into small, thick meatballs and cooking them in a nonstick skillet, you can achieve a perfectly browned exterior without compromising the juicy interior.

Once the meatballs are lightly browned, we add a flavorful sauce made with sake, soy sauce, mirin, garlic, and ginger. This sauce not only adds depth of flavor but also creates a glossy glaze on the meatballs. For a spicy kick, serve the tsukune with shichimi togarashi or yuzu kosho.

So, whether you're a fan of Japanese cuisine or simply looking for a new and exciting appetizer, tsukune is a must-try. With its unique texture, savory flavor, and customizable spice level, it's sure to satisfy your cravings.