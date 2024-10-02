How to make Tsukune: Japanese chicken meatballs with savoury-sweet glaze for a flavourful appetizer

Craving a hearty and flavorful appetizer? Look no further than Tsukune, the Japanese chicken meatballs that are a staple in izakayas and yakitori restaurants. These bouncy, cigar-shaped delights are grilled on skewers and drizzled with a savory-sweet tare sauce.
Unlike their more tender Western counterparts, Tsukune have a satisfying chewiness that comes from a vigorous mixing of ingredients. In this recipe by Christopher Kimball, we combine dark meat chicken with aromatic garlic and ginger, crisp scallions, and a flavorful blend of panko breadcrumbs, sesame oil, and white pepper. This unique combination gives the meatballs their distinctive texture and structure.
Instead of the traditional skewering and grilling method, we've opted for a convenient stovetop approach. By shaping the meat mixture into small, thick meatballs and cooking them in a nonstick skillet, you can achieve a perfectly browned exterior without compromising the juicy interior.
Once the meatballs are lightly browned, we add a flavorful sauce made with sake, soy sauce, mirin, garlic, and ginger. This sauce not only adds depth of flavor but also creates a glossy glaze on the meatballs. For a spicy kick, serve the tsukune with shichimi togarashi or yuzu kosho.
So, whether you're a fan of Japanese cuisine or simply looking for a new and exciting appetizer, tsukune is a must-try. With its unique texture, savory flavor, and customizable spice level, it's sure to satisfy your cravings.
Japanese-Style Chicken Meatballs
Start to finish: 50 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
½ cup sake
½ cup mirin
¼ cup soy sauce
2 medium garlic cloves, 1 smashed and peeled, 1 finely grated
2-inch piece fresh ginger, 2 teaspoons finely grated, the remainder thinly sliced and bruised
1 pound ground chicken, preferably dark meat
4 scallions, minced, divided
⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 large egg white
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
Ground black or white pepper
2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil, plus more for oiling your hands
Directions:
Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment and mist with cooking spray; set aside.
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high, combine the sake, mirin, soy sauce, smashed garlic and bruised ginger.
Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often, until reduced to ⅓ cup, 6to 8 minutes. Remove and discard the garlic and ginger; transfer the mixture to a small bowl. Rinse out and dry the skillet.
In a large bowl, combine the chicken, grated garlic, grated ginger, ¼ cup of the scallions, panko, egg white, sesame oil and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Using your hands or a silicone spatula, vigorously stir and knead the mixture until well combined and sticky.
Using lightly oiled hands, divide the mixture into 16 portions (about 2 tablespoons each), form each into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly press each ball to slightly flatten it into a 1- to 1¼-inch round.
In the same skillet over medium-high, heat the neutral oil until shimmering. Place the meatballs in the skillet, reduce to medium and cook until lightly browned on the bottoms, about 4 minutes.
Flip each meatball and add the sake-soy mixture; continue to cook, occasionally turning the meatballs and basting them with the sauce, until the centers reach 160°F and the exteriors are glazed, 5 to 7 minutes; reduce the heat if the soy mixture is reducing too quickly.
If desired, transfer the meatballs and glaze to a serving dish. Sprinkle with the remaining scallions.