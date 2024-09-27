Roasted cauliflower steaks: A flavour-packed vegetarian main with parmesan, capers, and peppers

Cauliflower can often come across as dull if not prepared with care, but roasting it in a high-heat oven brings out rich, savoury flavors that can elevate it to a hearty vegetarian entrée.
In this recipe by Christopher Kimball, thick cauliflower steaks are sliced from the center of the head, brushed with olive oil, and seasoned generously with salt and pepper. These steaks are then roasted at a high temperature until they become tender with crispy, golden edges, delivering a satisfying umami punch.
Before the final roast, the cauliflower is topped with a flavuorful blend of Parmesan cheese, briny capers, and tangy pickled peppers, creating a salty, slightly spicy layer that complements the vegetable’s natural sweetness. For an extra burst of flavor, South African Juanita (or Peppadew) peppers are recommended, though any sweet pickled variety will work. Make sure to blot the peppers and capers to reduce moisture and encourage a beautiful browning.
From one cauliflower head, you'll get two solid steaks, while the remaining florets can be repurposed into cauliflower rice, soup, or roasted as a separate dish—nothing goes to waste!
Cauliflower Steaks with Pickled Peppers, Capers and Parmesan
Start to finish: 45 minutes
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients:
Two 2- to 2½-pound cauliflower heads, trimmed
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
½ cup Peppadew peppers OR sweet cherry peppers, patted dry and finely chopped
½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (½ cup)
¼ cup drained capers, patted dry and roughly chopped
Directions:
Heat the oven to 500°F with a rack in the middle position. Mist a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
Halve each cauliflower top to bottom. From the cut side of each half, slice off a 1½-inch-thick slab to make a total of 4 “steaks”; reserve the ends for another use.
Brush the steaks on all sides with 4 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper.
Roast on the prepared baking sheet until browned on the bottoms, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the Peppadews, parsley, Parmesan, capers and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil.
After the cauliflower has roasted for 20 minutes, spread the Peppadew mixture onto the steaks.
Continue to roast until the topping is well browned and the steaks are tender, another 8 to 10 minutes.