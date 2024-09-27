Roasted cauliflower steaks: A flavour-packed vegetarian main with parmesan, capers, and peppers

Cauliflower can often come across as dull if not prepared with care, but roasting it in a high-heat oven brings out rich, savoury flavors that can elevate it to a hearty vegetarian entrée.

In this recipe by Christopher Kimball, thick cauliflower steaks are sliced from the center of the head, brushed with olive oil, and seasoned generously with salt and pepper. These steaks are then roasted at a high temperature until they become tender with crispy, golden edges, delivering a satisfying umami punch.

Before the final roast, the cauliflower is topped with a flavuorful blend of Parmesan cheese, briny capers, and tangy pickled peppers, creating a salty, slightly spicy layer that complements the vegetable’s natural sweetness. For an extra burst of flavor, South African Juanita (or Peppadew) peppers are recommended, though any sweet pickled variety will work. Make sure to blot the peppers and capers to reduce moisture and encourage a beautiful browning.

From one cauliflower head, you'll get two solid steaks, while the remaining florets can be repurposed into cauliflower rice, soup, or roasted as a separate dish—nothing goes to waste!