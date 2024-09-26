This pineapple chutney will add a spicy tang to your meals

Method

Wash the rice and toor dal thoroughly. Soak them together for about 15-30 minutes.

Peel and dice the pineapple into small pieces.

In a pot or pressure cooker, heat oil or ghee. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add the chopped green chillies, grated ginger, and curry leaves (if using). Sauté for a minute.

Add the diced pineapple and sauté for another 2-3 minutes.

Drain the soaked rice and dal, and add them to the pot. Mix well.

Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix everything together.

Add enough water (approximately 150-200 ml) to cover the mixture. Cook in a pot until the rice and dal are tender, or in a pressure cooker for about 2-3 whistles.