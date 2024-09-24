Hop in for a nutty Tuesday with these Macadamia nut recipes

If you would like to settle in for a gourmet lunch or dinner, then check out these easy to make recipes shared by Sunil Dhoundyail, Executive Chef, CAARA. Revisit the benefits of macadamia nuts in your food and check out how they can bring subtle yet impact flavours to your dishes.
Butternut Squash Goat Cheese Garlic Tortellini Pasta
Ingredients
For pasta dough
Flour 100 gm
Organic egg yolk 3 units
Salt 2 gm
Olive oil 5 gm
For filling
Butternut squash 70 gm
Goat cheese 30 gms
Salt 2 gms
Pepper 1 gm
Garlic 10 gm
Onion 20 gm
For sauce
Butter 50 gm
Sage 2 gm
Slice garlic 5 gm
Salt 2 gm
Austraian macadamia nuts 10 gm
For garnish
Parmesan flakes 20 gms
Homemade black garlic 4 units
Pea shoots 5 units
Method:
To begin making the pasta dough, in a large mixing bowl add the flour, salt, olive oil and beaten eggs yolk.
Mix together by hand until all ingredients mix. Wrap the dough in cling-film and rest overnight in the fridge.
For the filling
Make the filling mix, take a pan, add olive oil, add onion garlic and sauté for a minute add dice butternut squash and sauté until water gets evaporated, adjust the seasoning.
Allow it to cool then add goat cheese and mix well.
For the tortellini pasta
Make tortellini pasta by rolling the pasta dough in machine and make pasta sheet.
Cut out round shape of 8 cm using a round mould. You are then ready to add 1/2 a tbsp. of filling in the center of the round and fold it by hand in shape of tortellini.
Take a pasta pot with salted water and blanch the ravioli pasta for 2 minutes.
For the sauce
Melt the butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat, add the garlic slice and sauté well, then add the Australian macadamia nuts and sage, cook until the butter turns brown, then finish with the white wine.
Once done, add tortellini pasta toss it well and finish with seasoning.
Place the pasta into the serving plate and garnish with parmesan shavings and crisp sage.
Dark Chocolate Cremeux with Himalayan Cherries
Ingredients:
Dark chocolate 55% - 70 gm
Butter 45 gm
Breakfast sugar 60 gm
Eggs 2 gm
For cookie crumble
Butter 10 gm
Sugar 15 gm
Almond flour 10 gm
Coco powder 5 gm
For macamania nuts brittle
Sugar 10 nos
Butter 10 nos
Australian Macadamia Nuts 20 gms
For garnish
Fresh cherries 15 gms
Pea shoot 4 nos
Method:
Whisk the eggs and sugar in a bowl over a pan of simmering water until it reaches around 75 degree C.
Remove the bowl from the heat and add the chocolate.
Let it sit for 2 minutes then whisk it or use a hand blender until smooth.
Take a mould and pour all the mixture into it and cover it with a lid and chill for 6 hours or overnight.
For the crumble
In the bowl beat the butter and sugar until creamy, light and fluffy about 2 to 3 minutes.
Then add the almond flour, coco powder and mix until just combined.
Transfer the dough to a baking dish and bake it 180°C for 4 to 5 minutes
After cooking and cooling, cut into pieces.
For the macadamia nuts brittle
Melt the sugar and butter in a saucepan until golden.
Add the Australian macadamia nut pieces to the caramel, mix well and transfer to a silicone pad and refrigerate.
For serving
Take a serving plate, place the cremeux in the center of the plate and place crumble on one side and fresh cherries on the other side.
Top with Australian macadamia nuts brittle.