In a rush this festive season? Try these 2 quick prune recipes for on-the-go snacks

In a hurry to hit the road during the festive season? check out these two easy recipes and healthy recipes to make with Chilean prunes which double up as light breakfasts or on-the-go snacks.
2 Minute Breakfast Smoothie by Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Ingredients
Chilean Prunes - One Handful
Oats - 1 tbsp
Pecan - 4 to 6
Banana -1
Milk
Cocoa Powder (Optional)
Method:
Add prunes,oats, and pecans to the blender.
Cut the banana into pieces
Add the bananas and choice of milk into the blender
Blend for 30 seconds and serve
Chia Balls with Prunes by Brishti Kumari
Ingredients:
Dried prunes - 2 cups
Chia seeds - 1 cup
Raw sesame seeds- 4 tbsps
Honey - 1 tbsp.
Method:
In a processor place 2 cups Chilean prunes, 4 tablespoons seeds (mixture of chia and sesame) and honey.
Process until mixed.
If the mixture is soft add more prunes.
With the help of the hands form small balls and pass through the rest of chia seeds until completely covered. Refrigerate until used.
Serve cool