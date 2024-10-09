Recipes

In a rush this festive season? Try these 2 quick prune recipes for on-the-go snacks

Try your hands on these two easy recipes
In a hurry to hit the road during the festive season? check out these two easy recipes and healthy recipes to make with Chilean prunes which double up as light breakfasts or on-the-go snacks.

2 Minute Breakfast Smoothie
2 Minute Breakfast Smoothie by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients

  • Chilean Prunes - One Handful

  • Oats - 1 tbsp

  • Pecan - 4 to 6

  • Banana -1

  • Milk

  • Cocoa Powder (Optional)

Method:

  • Add prunes,oats, and pecans to the blender.

  • Cut the banana into pieces 

  • Add the bananas and choice of milk into the blender

  • Blend for 30 seconds and serve 

Chia Balls with Prunes
Chia Balls with Prunes by Brishti Kumari

Ingredients:

  • Dried prunes - 2 cups

  • Chia seeds - 1 cup

  • Raw sesame seeds- 4 tbsps

  • Honey - 1 tbsp.

    Method:

  • In a processor place 2 cups Chilean prunes, 4 tablespoons seeds (mixture of chia and sesame) and honey.

  • Process until mixed.

  • If the mixture is soft add more prunes.

  • With the help of the hands form small balls and pass through the rest of chia seeds until completely covered. Refrigerate until used.

  • Serve cool

