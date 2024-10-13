Festive treats you can quickly whip up at home

A beloved dessert that can be made easily at home. Begin by mixing milk powder, all-purpose flour and ghee to form a soft dough. Shape the dough into small balls and fry them in oil until golden brown. In the meantime, prepare a sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water and bringing it to a boil. Once the fried balls are ready, soak them in the warm syrup for at least an hour, allowing them to absorb the sweetness. The result is a delectable treat that is soft, sweet and utterly irresistible.