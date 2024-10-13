Festive treats you can quickly whip up at home

Indian festivals are a delightful blend of colours, traditions and, of course, mouth-watering foods. While some dishes can be intricate, there are plenty that are simple enough to whip up in your own kitchen.
A classic Indian sweet that is both simple and satisfying. To make it, you'll need semolina, sugar, ghee and water or milk. Start by roasting the semolina in ghee until it turns golden brown, then gradually add water or milk while stirring to prevent lumps. Once the mixture thickens, stir in sugar until it dissolves completely. For an added touch, garnish with chopped nuts and raisins before serving it warm. This rich and comforting dessert is perfect for any festive occasion.
A beloved dessert that can be made easily at home. Begin by mixing milk powder, all-purpose flour and ghee to form a soft dough. Shape the dough into small balls and fry them in oil until golden brown. In the meantime, prepare a sugar syrup by dissolving sugar in water and bringing it to a boil. Once the fried balls are ready, soak them in the warm syrup for at least an hour, allowing them to absorb the sweetness. The result is a delectable treat that is soft, sweet and utterly irresistible.
A traditional Indian dessert that is both creamy and comforting. To prepare, cook rice in milk, adding sugar, cardamom and a pinch of salt for flavor. Stir frequently to ensure the rice doesn't stick to the bottom. Once the mixture thickens, remove it from heat and let it cool. Garnish with chopped nuts like almonds and pistachios for a delightful crunch. Kheer can be served warm or chilled, making it a versatile dessert for any festive gathering.
A popular sweet that can be made with various ingredients like milk powder, coconut, or nuts. For a simple version, mix condensed milk with milk powder and cook on low heat until it thickens. Once the mixture pulls away from the sides, transfer it to a greased plate and flatten it out. Allow it to cool before cutting it into squares. You can enhance the flavour by adding cardamom or garnishing with slivers of pistachio or almonds.
Laddoos are versatile sweets that come in many varieties. A simple version can be made using chickpea flour (besan). Roast the flour in ghee until golden, then mix in sugar, cardamom and chopped nuts. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then shape it into small balls. These delicious ladoos are not only easy to make but also pack a delightful nutty flavour that makes them a festive favourite.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar