On this International Gin and Tonic Day, try this cocktail recipe and pair it with this delectable chicken dish

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash the boneless chicken leg and remove any moisture. Cut each piece into four smaller pieces.

2. Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste and salt, then refrigerate for 2 hours.

3. After marination, add chopped jalapenos, all dry spices (garam masala, cumin powder, cardamom powder, ginger powder), black pepper, mustard oil, hung curd and lemon juice to the chicken. Mix well.

4. For enhanced flavour, refrigerate the marinated chicken for an additional 4 hours.

5. Skewer the marinated chicken pieces and cook them in a tandoor at 300°C until fully cooked.

6. Once cooked, baste the tikka with melted butter for extra richness.

7. Serve hot with green chutney and onion laccha salad.