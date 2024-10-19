On this International Gin and Tonic Day, try this cocktail recipe and pair it with this delectable chicken dish

Gin and tonics have been a staple among the list of amazing cocktails. The drink has a high bitterness to it but it dies down with lime and sugar to make it palatable for most people. Whether you order it at a bar or make it at home, gin and tonics deserve their day to be celebrated.
International Gin and Tonic Day is an opportunity for drinkers to find out more about their favourite drinks. This simple cocktail consists of gin, tonic water, and more often than not a lime wedge garnish. However, there are more adventurous takes on the drink where various other herbs and fruit are used as ingredients as well. On the occasion of International Gin and Tonic Day, we bring you a recipe of G&T from Deltin Royale and a food pairing (Jalapeno Murgh Tandoori Tikka) from The Deltin, Daman for the drink.
Cocktail name: Beach Bum
Ingredients:
1. Gin- 60ml
2. Strawberry Crush 15 ml
3. Lime juice 15 ml
4. 1 Egg white
Method:
Dry shake and top up with tonic water. Garnish with cherry and mint spring.
Jalapeno Murgh Tandoori Tikka Recipe:
Ingredients:
1. 240 gms chicken leg (boneless)
2. 150 grams curd
3. 10 grams garlic (minced)
4. 10 grams ginger (minced)
5. 30 grams lemon (juice)
6. 15 grams jalapeno (finely chopped)
7. 5 grams black pepper (freshly ground)
8. 10 grams garam masala
9. 5 grams cumin powder
10. 5 grams cardamom powder
11. 5 grams ginger powder
12. 10 ml mustard oil
13. 6 grams salt
14. 3 grams black salt
15. 10 grams butter (for basting)
16. 10 grams chaat masala (for garnish)
17. 30 grams mint chutney (for serving)
Method:
1. Thoroughly wash the boneless chicken leg and remove any moisture. Cut each piece into four smaller pieces.
2. Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste and salt, then refrigerate for 2 hours.
3. After marination, add chopped jalapenos, all dry spices (garam masala, cumin powder, cardamom powder, ginger powder), black pepper, mustard oil, hung curd and lemon juice to the chicken. Mix well.
4. For enhanced flavour, refrigerate the marinated chicken for an additional 4 hours.
5. Skewer the marinated chicken pieces and cook them in a tandoor at 300°C until fully cooked.
6. Once cooked, baste the tikka with melted butter for extra richness.
7. Serve hot with green chutney and onion laccha salad.