Find your Thursday motivation in this wholesome Kalmi kabab recipe

Method:

· Thoroughly wash and clean the chicken leg pieces.

· In a mixer jar, grind the cashew nuts to a fine thick paste using little water. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

· In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, cream, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and mix well.

· Add turmeric powder, cashew nut paste, cumin powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and salt. Mix well to combine.

· Add the chicken pieces, coat well with the marinade and refrigerate to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes or overnight.

· Heat some oil in a non-stick pan. Place the marinated chicken on it and shallow-fry on high heat till the underside turns deep golden in colour.

· Flip and cook the other side on high heat till golden. Cover and cook on medium heat for 10-15 minutes. Alternatively, you can also cook/roast the chicken in an oven/tandoor.