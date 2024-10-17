Find your Thursday motivation in this wholesome Kalmi kabab recipe

Dig into the taste of spice laden and succulent meat with this North Indian Kalmi Kabab recipe shared by Chef. J.P. Evangelist, Master Chef Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.
Ingredients:
· Chicken drumstick- 500 gms
· Hung curd- 100 gms
· Ginger garlic paste- 50 gms
· Salt- to taste
· Cream- 30 gms
· Garam masala- 10 gms
· Red chilli powder- 5gms
· Black pepper powder- 5 gms
· Cashew- 20 gms
· Lime juice- 5 gms
Method:
· Thoroughly wash and clean the chicken leg pieces.
· In a mixer jar, grind the cashew nuts to a fine thick paste using little water. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
· In a mixing bowl, combine yogurt, cream, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and mix well.
· Add turmeric powder, cashew nut paste, cumin powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and salt. Mix well to combine.
· Add the chicken pieces, coat well with the marinade and refrigerate to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes or overnight.
· Heat some oil in a non-stick pan. Place the marinated chicken on it and shallow-fry on high heat till the underside turns deep golden in colour.
· Flip and cook the other side on high heat till golden. Cover and cook on medium heat for 10-15 minutes. Alternatively, you can also cook/roast the chicken in an oven/tandoor.