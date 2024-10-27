4 cosy winter beverages to warm you up inside out

For those chilly evenings when you want something with a kick, Irish coffee is a delightful option. Brew a strong cup of coffee and stir in 1 to 2 ounces of Irish whiskey and 1 to 2 teaspoons of sugar, depending on your taste. Top it off with a generous dollop of lightly whipped cream. The warmth of the coffee, the richness of the whiskey, and the sweetness of the cream create a comforting drink that’s perfect for relaxing after a long day.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar