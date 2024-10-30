Indulge in a festive Tri-layer halwa this Diwali!

Celebrate this Diwali with a unique dessert that blends tradition with innovation: Tri-layer halwa. This vibrant dish layers the goodness of beetroot, bottle gourd, and carrot halwa, each offering a burst of flavour and colour. Created by sous chef Ashwin Kadam of Via Bombay, this festive treat is sure to impress your guests.

Sharing his thoughts on the dish, chef Kadam says, “This halwa brings together the distinct flavours of beetroot, carrot, and bottle gourd in perfect harmony. It’s the essence of Diwali—vibrant, festive, and unforgettable.”

The dish is sure to add a dazzling touch to your Diwali celebrations, combining the best of traditional Indian sweets with a fresh, modern presentation.



Ingredients

3 cups of grated beetroot

3 cups of grated bottle gourd

3 cups of grated carrot

6 cups of milk

1.5 cups of mawa

3 cup sugar

9 tablespoon of ghee

6 cardamom crushed

15 cashews

Method

1. In a pan, sauté each of the grated vegetables separately (beetroot, bottle gourd, or carrot) in 1 tbsp ghee for 3-4 minutes.

2. Take 2 cups of milk, divide it into 3 equal portions and add to the cooked beetroot. Bring to a boil, and cook until thickened.

3. Divide 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of mawa into three equal portions.

4. Now stir in 1 portion of sugar and one portion mawa, and cook until the halwa turns glossy and leaves the sides.

4. Add cardamom, add chopped cashews, and remove from heat.

5. Repeat the same process for both the cooked carrot and cooked bottle gourd.

6. Once, all the halwas are ready, layer each halwa in a glass, one on top of the other, and serve hot, garnished with nuts.