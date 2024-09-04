Delightful and easy Indian sweets to prepare for the festive season

In Indian festivals, sweets symbolise joy, prosperity, and togetherness. They are integral to rituals, offered to deities, and shared with loved ones, embodying the sweetness of life. Sweets also carry memories, with each festival bringing its own special flavours, like laddoos during Diwali or gujiyas at Holi. The act of making and sharing these sweets strengthens bonds, as families come together in the kitchen, passing down recipes and stories. They remind us that life’s sweetest moments are best enjoyed when shared. Making elaborate sweets is difficult with an already busy lifestyle. Here are some easy recipes to try this festive season.
1. Sooji halwa
Here’s a simple recipe for Sooji halwa, a classic Indian sweet made from semolina:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sooji (semolina)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup milk (optional, for creaminess)
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- A handful of cashews and almonds (chopped)
- Raisins (a few)
- Saffron strands (optional, for colour and flavour)
Method:
Roasting the Sooji:
- Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the sooji and roast it, stirring continuously, until it turns golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma.
- In a separate pot, bring the water and milk (if using) to a boil. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely to make a sugar syrup.
- Slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the roasted sooji, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
- Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. This should take about 5-7 minutes.
- Stir in the cardamom powder, saffron strands (if using), and the chopped nuts and raisins.
- Cook for another 2 minutes, allowing the nuts and raisins to plump up and flavors to meld.
- Transfer the sooji halwa to a serving dish and garnish with additional nuts if desired. Serve warm.
2.Kalakand
Here's a simple recipe for Kalakand, a delightful Indian sweet made with cottage cheese.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups paneer (cottage cheese), crumbled
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- A handful of chopped nuts (cashews, almonds)
Method:
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add crumbled paneer and cook for a few minutes until it starts to release ghee.
- Pour in the milk and continue to cook, stirring continuously.
- Once the mixture thickens, add sugar and stir until it dissolves completely and the mixture thickens further.
- Add cardamom powder and mix well.
- Pour the mixture into a greased plate or tray. Flatten it with a spatula.
- Sprinkle chopped nuts on top and let it cool completely.
- Once set, cut into squares and serve.
3. Shrikhand
For Shrikhand, you’ll need:
- 2 cups thick yogurt (strained)
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 2 tablespoons saffron milk (saffron strands soaked in warm milk)
- Chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds) for garnish
Method:
-To make Shrikhand, strain 2 cups of thick yoghurt through a cheesecloth to remove excess whey, then whisk it until smooth.
-Mix in 1 cup of powdered sugar and continue whisking until fully blended. Add 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder and 2 tablespoons of saffron milk (soak saffron strands in a little warm milk).
-Fold in chopped nuts like pistachios and almonds, and chill the mixture in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.
4.Rava Laddoo:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rava (semolina)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)
- 1/2 cup grated coconut (optional)
- 1/4 cup mill
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- A handful of cashews and almonds (chopped)
- Raisins (a few)
Instructions:
-Heat ghee in a pan and roast the rava until it turns golden and fragrant.
-Add the grated coconut (if using) and cook for another minute.
-Pour in the milk and stir until the mixture thickens. Add sugar and mix until it dissolves completely.
-Stir in cardamom powder and continue cooking until the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan.
-Add chopped nuts and raisins, then let the mixture cool slightly. Once cool enough to handle, shape into small balls or laddoos.
-Allow to cool completely before serving.