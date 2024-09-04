Delightful and easy Indian sweets to prepare for the festive season

Here’s a simple recipe for Sooji halwa, a classic Indian sweet made from semolina:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup sooji (semolina)

- 1 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)

- 2 cups water

- 1/4 cup milk (optional, for creaminess)

- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

- A handful of cashews and almonds (chopped)

- Raisins (a few)

- Saffron strands (optional, for colour and flavour)

Method:

Roasting the Sooji:

- Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat.

- Add the sooji and roast it, stirring continuously, until it turns golden brown and gives off a nutty aroma.

- In a separate pot, bring the water and milk (if using) to a boil. Add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely to make a sugar syrup.

- Slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the roasted sooji, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

- Reduce the heat to low and cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan. This should take about 5-7 minutes.

- Stir in the cardamom powder, saffron strands (if using), and the chopped nuts and raisins.

- Cook for another 2 minutes, allowing the nuts and raisins to plump up and flavors to meld.

- Transfer the sooji halwa to a serving dish and garnish with additional nuts if desired. Serve warm.

2.Kalakand