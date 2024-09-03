Get Onam ready with this simple recipe of Ada Pradhaman

Method:

Soak the ada in 200 ml of water for 15 minutes. Strain and keep aside.

Take a saucepan and boil 250 mL of water.

Add the strained ada to the boiling water and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, till it softens.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and drain the excess water. Set the ada aside.

Take a thick-bottomed pan and add the jaggery along with 100 ml of water. Heat and stir the jaggery till it dissolves completely in the water.

Pass the mixture through a metal strainer and set the melted jaggery aside in a bowl.

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan. Add ghee and heat.

Add cashew nuts and raisins, and then lower the flame to medium. Fry the cashew nuts till they turn golden brown. Remove cashew nuts and raisins from the ghee and set aside.

In the same ghee, add the chopped coconut bits and cook it till it becomes golden brown and crisp. Remove and set aside.

Add ada to the ghee and give it a quick stir.

Pour jaggery syrup into it and cook for 2 minutes.

Set the flame on low. Slowly add coconut milk and stir it continuously. Simmer for 3 to 4 minutes till the mixture thickens.

Turn off the flame, and add the cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts, raisins, and crisp coconut bits.