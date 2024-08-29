Level up your breakfast game with this sweet and spicy prunes topping

Method:

Start by dry roasting ¼ cup of white sesame seeds and set aside.

In a pan, heat 2 tsp of oil, adding ½ tsp of cumin.

Introduce ½ cup of Chilean prunes along with ¼ cup of water and pinch of salt.

Cover the pan and cook until the prunes soften a mushy consistency.

Stir in 1 tsp of chilly flakes and 2 finely chopped tomatoes (optional)

Lastly, Squeeze in the juice of ½ lemon and mix well.

Once the mixture gets cooled,fold in the toasted sesame seeds.