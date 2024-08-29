Level up your breakfast game with this sweet and spicy prunes topping

If you are bored of having plain toasts everyday, check out this easy to make Spicy prunes sesame seeds topping recipe by Chef Meghna, which will help in elevating your breakfast flavours.
Ingredients:
¼ cup of White Sesame seeds
2 tsp Oil
½ Cup Cumin
½ cup Chilean Prunes
¼ cup of Water
Salt
Chilly Flakes
2 chopped tomatoes (optional)
½ Lemon
Method:
Start by dry roasting ¼ cup of white sesame seeds and set aside.
In a pan, heat 2 tsp of oil, adding ½ tsp of cumin.
Introduce ½ cup of Chilean prunes along with ¼ cup of water and pinch of salt.
Cover the pan and cook until the prunes soften a mushy consistency.
Stir in 1 tsp of chilly flakes and 2 finely chopped tomatoes (optional)
Lastly, Squeeze in the juice of ½ lemon and mix well.
Once the mixture gets cooled,fold in the toasted sesame seeds.
Serve it on a toasted baguette (toasted bread), garnished with fresh chilli, parsley and extra roasted sesame seeds for an irresistible taste.