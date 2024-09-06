Festive fusion: A modern twist on Ganesh Chaturthi delights

Explore a fusion of tradition and modernity with these delectable sweets.
Representational image

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time for devotion, celebration, and indulging in traditional sweets and snacks. While classics hold a special place in our hearts, adding a modern twist can elevate your festive spread. Here are some innovative ideas that blend tradition with contemporary flair.

1. Chocolate 'modak' with a choco pie surprise

The beloved modak, often known as Lord Ganesha's favorite, becomes even more irresistible with a choco pie twist. Imagine biting into a soft, rice flour modak only to discover a gooey, chocolaty choco pie surprise at its core.

The velvety chocolate filling and marshmallow center offer a delightful crunch and sweetness, adding an unexpected element to this classic treat.

2. Quinoa 'paniyaram'

Give the traditional rice-based paniyaram a healthy makeover with quinoa and millet. These nutrient-dense grains add a nutty flavor to the dish while keeping it light and crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.

Pair these bite-sized dumplings with a modern avocado or roasted beetroot chutney for a delicious fusion.

3. Saffron and almond energy bites

Transform the indulgent badam halwa into a healthier option with these no-bake energy bites. A mix of almonds, dates, saffron, and honey makes for a wholesome treat.

For added crunch and flavor, coat the bites with crushed pistachios or coconut. These energy-packed delights give you all the goodness of halwa without the heaviness.

4. Avocado and peas 'kachori'

Give your kachoris a refreshing twist with a creamy filling of mashed avocado and green peas. Spiced with cumin and coriander, this lighter, healthier version balances the richness of the fried kachori.

The smooth avocado blend adds a modern touch to the otherwise hearty snack.

5. Masala chia pudding

Replace sabudana with chia seeds for a nutritious upgrade of this fasting-favorite dessert.

Soaked in coconut milk, the chia seeds take on a pudding-like texture, while cardamom, saffron, and jaggery preserve the traditional flavors.

Top it with skillet-roasted nuts for an extra layer of crunch and flavor, making this a guilt-free indulgence.

