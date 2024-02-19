Here's how you can make Deepika Padukone's favourite Bhutanese dish at home

Check out the recipe for Emadatshi

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to social media to tantalise her followers with a culinary revelation straight from the heart of Bhutan. The star, known for her impeccable taste on and off-screen, shared her affection for the delectable Bhutanese dish known as Emadatshi.

Emadatshi, the national dish of Bhutan, boasts a rich and flavorful profile that has captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors alike. Comprising of fresh chillies and cheese as its primary ingredients, this dish offers a unique fusion of spicy and creamy flavours that leave a lasting impression and if you are looking for some interesting food options to shoo away the Monday monotony, you must try making this dish at home.

Ingredients:

10-12 fresh green chillies

200g Bhutanese cheese (or substitute with cheese slices or feta)

Two tomatoes, diced

One onion, finely chopped

Three cloves garlic, minced

Two tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Begin by slicing the green chillies lengthwise, removing the seeds if you prefer a milder heat.

In a pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the minced garlic. Sauté until fragrant.

Add the chopped onions to the pan and cook until they turn translucent.

Once the onions are soft, add the diced tomatoes and continue to cook until they break down and form a thick sauce.

Crumble the cheese into the pan, stirring gently to incorporate it into the tomato mixture.

Finally, add the sliced green chillies to the pan and simmer the mixture for 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld together.

Season with salt to taste and adjust the spiciness according to your preference.

Serve the Emadatshi hot with steamed rice or traditional Bhutanese red rice for an authentic culinary experience.

With this simple yet flavourful recipe, fans can now enjoy a taste of Bhutanese cuisine inspired by Deepika Padukone's culinary escapades. Whether you're a seasoned food enthusiast or a curious explorer of global flavours, the dish promises to be a delightful addition to your culinary repertoire.

