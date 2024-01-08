Whisk up a morning miracle with this Chickpea Scramble recipe

Have you ever felt the thrill of breakfast breaking free from the ordinary? Brace yourself for the next-level morning delight — the Chickpea Scramble. A dish that's not just a feast for your taste buds but also a celebration of health, packed with the goodness of mashed chickpeas, spices and veggies.

Picture this: your alarm clock rings and instead of groaning your taste buds do a happy dance in anticipation of the Chickpea Scramble curated by Renu Dalal. It's not just a breakfast; it's a protein-packed, vegan marvel that catapults you into a day of awesomeness.

Also Read: Planning home parties? Let the expert mixologists guide you with your drinks!

The secret sauce? White chickpea flour – your ticket to a healthier, homemade morning treat. Ever thought of turning chickpeas into a magical powder? Now you can, and trust us, it's a game-changer for anyone on a quest for healthier eating.

Ingredients:

• 1 Cup White Chickpea flour

•¾ Cup water

•¼ tsp red chilli powder

•¼ tsp pepper

•½ tsp soda bi-carb

• Black salt to taste

• 2 tbsp oil

• Finely chopped green spring onion

Method:

Prepare Batter: In a bowl, combine 1 cup of white chickpea flour, ¾ cup water, ¼ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp pepper, ½ tsp soda bicarb, and black salt to taste. Mix thoroughly to create a semi-thick batter.

Heat Pan: Place a pan on a slow flame and add 2 tbsp of oil. Ensure the entire surface is coated as you roll the oil around.

Pour Batter: Once the oil is heated, pour the chickpea batter onto the pan evenly, covering the surface.

Cook and Stir: Let it cook for a minute. Stir well to create the scramble texture, ensuring it cooks evenly.

Serve Hot: Once the scramble is ready, serve it hot immediately.

Garnish: Sprinkle finely chopped green spring onions over the top for a burst of freshness and added flavour. Enjoy your protein-packed Chickpea Scramble!

Also Read: Check out this Raw Papaya Salad recipe by Renu Dalal to maintain your 2024 fitness goals