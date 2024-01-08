Check out this Raw Papaya Salad recipe by Renu Dalal to maintain your 2024 fitness goals

Is your resolution this year to manage your meals and indulge in healthier delicacies? Well, then you have surely come to the right place for inspiration. At Indulge, we are all about ingredient-forward nutritious dishes. If you ask us for suggestions, we would recommend that you monitor one meal at a time. Instead of forcing yourself to eat healthy at all times, start slow and sustainably. Add a salad to your daily routine.

Renu Dalal, daughter of the legendary chef Tarla Dalal has listed down some salads that perfectly balance nutrition with taste. Our favourite of all happens to be this light, zesty and fresh Raw Papaya Salad that promises sweet, salty and spicy flavour profiles.

Also Read: This fibre-rich soup recipe is perfect for those chilly winter evenings before dinner

Ingredients:

● 2 cups grated raw papaya (long strands)

● 1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

● 1/4 cup sliced and boiled French beans

● 1/4 cup chopped tomato (juliennes)

● 1/4 cup chopped yellow capsicum (juliennes)

● 1/4 cup grated carrots

● 1/2 tbsp parsley chopped

● 1 tbsp basil chopped

Method:

● Add all the vegetables mentioned above to your favourite salad bowl

● Pour in the prepared dressing of choice and toss well

● Keep this aside in the refrigerator for about an hour and serve cold with lunch

Also Read: Here’s an easy-to-make tangy tomato soup recipe you must try out this winter