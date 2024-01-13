Makar Sankranti 2024: Try this delectable 'Chironji Makhane Ki Kheer' for a sweet indulgence

Nothing brings families together in a better fashion than treats that are sweet and come loaded with love. If the Makar Sankranti festivities are in full swing in your household, we have just the recipe to add extra cheer and joy.

Chironji Makhane Ki Kheer, an indulgence curated by the culinary team at Bengaluru's Rasotsav, is a super simple dessert that you can serve your guests to celebrate Makar Sankranti or even conclude your Pongal meal with it. The dish also makes for a great addition to the Lohri parties that unfurl on January 13 in the Northern parts of the country.

Ingredients:

1 cup chironji (charoli seeds)

1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

1 litre full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

A pinch of saffron strands (for flavour)

Ghee for roasting

Method:

Heat a tablespoon of ghee in a pan and roast the charoli seeds and makhana separately until they turn golden brown. Keep them aside.

In the same pan, heat milk and let it simmer till it thickens. Make sure you keep stirring and add the roasted chironji and makhana to the milk. Continue cooking on low heat.

Stir in sugar, cardamom powder and saffron strands and mix well. Let it simmer for another 10-15 minutes until the kheer reaches the desired consistency

Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm or chilled.

