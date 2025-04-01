Celebrating National Sourdough Day with unique twists on these 2 classic recipes

Sourdough lovers, rejoice! National Sourdough Day has finally arrived, a day to indulge in the tangy,fermented goodness that has been a staple in kitchens for centuries. Though traditional sourdough bread is sure to please any crowd, this year we're being ambitious with two forward-thinking recipes: Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls and Sourdough Pizza Crust. These creative offshoots serve as a delicious way to honour the ingenuity of sourdough.
Sweet-tooths, take note. Sourdough cinnamon rolls are the perfect mix of tangy richness and caramelised sweetness.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup active sourdough starter
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ cup warm milk
- 1 egg
- 3 tbsp melted butter
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp softened butter
Method:
1. Mix the starter, flour, sugar, milk, egg, melted butter, and salt to make a dough. Knead smooth and let rise overnight.
2. Roll the dough out in a rectangle, spread softened butter, and top with cinnamon and brown sugar.
3. Roll up tightly and cut into rolls. Place in a greased baking dish.
4. Let rise for 2 hours, then bake at 350°F (175°C) for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
5. Optional: Glaze with a plain icing of powdered sugar and milk.
Sourdough pizza crust takes home pizzas to a new level with a flavour that's rich, tangy, and light texture.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup active sourdough starter
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup warm water
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp honey
Method:
1. Mix the starter, flour, water, olive oil, salt, and honey together to form a dough. Knead until it is elastic.
2. Let the dough rise for 4–6 hours, until doubled.
3. Roll out the dough and pre-bake at 475°F (245°C) for 5 minutes.
4. Top with desired toppings and bake for 10 more minutes.
Regardless of whether you select something sweet or a snack of savory character, these recipes indicate that there is more to sourdough than bread. Celebrate National Sourdough Day by trying these delicious variations and experiencing the richness of flavour brought by fermentation!