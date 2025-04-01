Celebrating National Sourdough Day with unique twists on these 2 classic recipes

Sweet-tooths, take note. Sourdough cinnamon rolls are the perfect mix of tangy richness and caramelised sweetness.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup active sourdough starter

- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

- ¼ cup sugar

- ½ cup warm milk

- 1 egg

- 3 tbsp melted butter

- ½ tsp salt

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- ½ cup brown sugar

- 2 tbsp softened butter

Method:

1. Mix the starter, flour, sugar, milk, egg, melted butter, and salt to make a dough. Knead smooth and let rise overnight.

2. Roll the dough out in a rectangle, spread softened butter, and top with cinnamon and brown sugar.

3. Roll up tightly and cut into rolls. Place in a greased baking dish.

4. Let rise for 2 hours, then bake at 350°F (175°C) for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Optional: Glaze with a plain icing of powdered sugar and milk.