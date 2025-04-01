Decoding the benefits of sourdough on Sourdough Day

More often than not one enters the diners today asking for the kind of bread that they would be consuming. While there are varieties, one cannot deny that there is a special consideration towards Sourdough breads. On National Sourdough Day, we decode the benefits of having sourdough and why it can be considered as a god addition to the diet.
What is Sourdough and why should it be in your regular diet?
Before jumping on to the benefits of this kind of bread, it is important to take a quick look at where it comes from and why is it different from the way regular bread loaves are made. Sourdough is made through starter culture which is a mixture of flour and water. This in turn helps in activating wild yeast and bacteria from the environment and aids in the fermentation process. This unique fermentation process is what is making these tangy loaves emerge as people’s favourite.
Aids in digestion
For those looking to consume gluten –free food, remember the long fermentation process of making sourdough breaks up the gluten and phytic acid. This in turn helps in easier digestion of the bread.
Regular Sugar Levels
With its naturally low glycemic index, sourdough bread has an ability to regular blood sugar levels which makes it appropriate for consumption by those having diabetes.
Nutrient Rich
With the breakdown of phytic acid, Sourdough opens up to the availability of nutrients like magnesium, iron and zinc. In fact, not only does Sourdough bread provide the body with these nutrients, it also helps the body to accept more nutrients.
Healthier Gut
Rich in prebiotics and probiotics , Sourdough Breads help in bettering your gut health.
Naturally Made
Sourdough uses very less ingredients and almost all natural ones to be made. It contains flour, water, salt and a natural starter which indicates the presence of very few preservatives and additives.