Weekend dinners made easy: Try these 2 delicious one-pot meals

One-pot meals are gaining popularity not just for their convenience but for the way they can develop layers of flavour as everything cooks in one pot
After a week of dragging yourself through work, the last thing you want is a stack of dishes to clean up after dinner. That's where one-pot dinners come in — tasty, easy, and perfect for a do-nothing Saturday evening. Whether you're making dinner for guests or treating yourself to a treat, these homey meals deliver all the excitement with minimal cleanup.

One-pot meals are gaining popularity not just for their convenience, but for the way they can develop layers of flavour as everything cooks in one pot. From desi khichdis to global comfort bowls, they bring convenience back to the dinner plate. Below are two easy recipes to start with:

Masala Vegetable Khichdi

A nutritious mix of rice, lentils, and vegetables — this spiced khichdi is ready on the table in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

½ cup rice

¼ cup moong dal

Grated carrots

Chopped beans

peas

1 tsp cumin

1 onion

1 tomato

Chopped garlic and ginger

Turmeric

Salt

Ghee

Method:

Sauté cumin, garlic, and onions in ghee.

Add tomatoes and veggies.

Stir in rice and dal.

Add 3 cups of water, turmeric, and salt.

Pressure cook for 2 whistles.

Serve hot with pickle or curd.

Spinach & Mushroom One-Pot Creamy Pasta

A world favourite, this recipe makes restaurant-standard comfort with less than half the effort.

Ingredients:

200g pasta

1 cup mushrooms

2 cups spinach

Garlic

Cream

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Grated cheese

Method:

Sauté mushrooms and garlic in olive oil.

Add pasta, spinach, 2 cups water, and salt, then boil.

Add cheese and cream once the pasta is cooked and stir.

Simmer for 2 minutes and serve warm.

