Poila Baisakh 2025: Daab Chingri's recipe is sure to impress your family

It's Poila Baisakh today, and with Bengali festival, bhuribhoj is a must. This Poila Baisakh, you jut might impress your family with this authentic recipe, which might look straight from a fine dine kitchen, but is quick and easy to make.
We asked chef Sushanta Sengupta from 6 Ballygunge Place to share one of his favourite recipes, and here's what he shared: Daab Chingri.
Daab Chingri
Ingredients
Prawn deveined and shelled: 10
Yellow mustard paste: 1 ½ tbsp
Green chilli paste: 1 tsp
Turmeric: As required
Salt: To taste
Coconut milk: ½ cup
Mustard oil: 4 tbsp
Daab (green coconut): 1
Lemon: ½
Method
1. Shell and devein the prawn.
2. Marinate the prawn with lemon Juice, salt, mustard paste, green chilli paste, turmeric, coconut milk and mustard oil.
3. Check for taste and put the marinated prawn inside the coconut shell and seal the lid.
4. Cook in a preheat oven for about 35-40 min at about 270ºC – 290ºC.
5. Serve hot with steamed rice.