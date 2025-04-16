Sonam Kapoor’s favourite comfort food is a Sindhi classic; check out the recipe for Seyal bread here

Bollywood star and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her stunning red-carpet appearances and chic outfit selections. However, apart from all that glamour, she has a genuine love for traditional homegrown values, and her food revelations truly showcase that.
In an Instagram reel, Sonam shared her go-to comfort food: Sindhi Seyal Bread. This delightful dish, crafted from leftover bread and simple pantry ingredients, serves as a beautiful reminder of her cultural heritage.
Seyal Bread is prepared from leftover bread, which is sautéed along with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and a mix of spices found in a pantry. This preference is an indication of Sonam's connection to her Sindhi roots, quite a world apart from the glamour and allure of her public image.
Indgredients:
4 slices of day-old bread, cut into cubes
1 large onion, chopped
1 chopped tomato
4-5 cloves garlic, minced
2 chopped green chilies
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp red chili powder
To taste, salt
Coriandrum sativum
2 tbsp oil
¼ cup water
Method:
Heat oil in a pan. Add in garlic, green chillies, and onions. Sauté until golden.
Add spices and tomatoes. Cook until tender.
Add water, stir, and then add bread pieces. Toss gently to coat. Cook on low heat for 2–3 mins. Garnish with coriander. Serve hot.
Sonam Kapoor’s food preferences often highlight regional and traditional Indian cuisine. Her love for Seyal Bread isn’t just a personal choice—it mirrors a growing celebrity trend of turning to comforting, culturally significant recipes. Her fans loved the candid moment, flooding the comments with childhood memories of enjoying the same dish.