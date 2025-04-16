Sonam Kapoor’s favourite comfort food is a Sindhi classic; check out the recipe for Seyal bread here

Bollywood star and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her stunning red-carpet appearances and chic outfit selections. However, apart from all that glamour, she has a genuine love for traditional homegrown values, and her food revelations truly showcase that.

In an Instagram reel, Sonam shared her go-to comfort food: Sindhi Seyal Bread. This delightful dish, crafted from leftover bread and simple pantry ingredients, serves as a beautiful reminder of her cultural heritage.