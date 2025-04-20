Recipes

Easter 2025: Here’s a quick Devilled Egg with a twist that you cannot resist

Take a cue from an expert chef and make this quick Devilled egg recipe in under a minute
Devilled Eggs with a twist
Have guests at home on Easter and need to make a quick, fun and delicious snack in no time? Take a cue from Chef Saarthak Bhatnagar, Junior sous-chef, Conrad Pune and make this Devilled Eggs with a twist in no time.

Ingredients:

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs

  • 3 tbsp mayonaise

  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard

  • 1/2 tsp prepared horseradish

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • Chives and paprika for garnish

Method:

  • Halve the eggs and scoop out yolks.

  • Mix yolks with mayo, mustard, horseradish, salt, and pepper.

  • Pipe or spoon into the whites

  • Garnish with chives and paprika.

