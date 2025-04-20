Easter 2025: Here’s a quick Devilled Egg with a twist that you cannot resist

Have guests at home on Easter and need to make a quick, fun and delicious snack in no time? Take a cue from Chef Saarthak Bhatnagar, Junior sous-chef, Conrad Pune and make this Devilled Eggs with a twist in no time.
Ingredients:
6 hard-boiled eggs
3 tbsp mayonaise
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp prepared horseradish
Salt and pepper to taste
Chives and paprika for garnish
Method:
Halve the eggs and scoop out yolks.
Mix yolks with mayo, mustard, horseradish, salt, and pepper.
Pipe or spoon into the whites
Garnish with chives and paprika.