Easter 2025: Heartwarming recipes that welcome festivities

Brine Ingredients
Turkey – 5 lbs
Thyme – 1 bunch
garlic – 500g
onion – 500g
salt – 250g
vinegar – 250ml
water – enough to fill a 25L stock pot
ice – as needed
Marinade Ingredients
Garlic paste – 500g
salt – to taste
pepper – 50g
chopped thyme – 1 bunch
bay leaves – 4–5
paprika – 10g
onion powder – 100g
olive oil – 250ml
Brining Method
1. Fill a large stock pot with water.
2. Sauté onion, garlic, and thyme with oil in a pan.
3. Add the sautéed mix, salt, and vinegar to the pot.
4. Submerge the turkey and brine for 24 hours. Add ice to keep cool.
Cooking Method
1. Preheat oven to 163°C.
2.Pat the turkey dry.
3. Mix marinade into a paste and rub itover the turkey, including inside.
4.Stuff the cavity with 2–3 whole oranges, to retain the shape.
5. Place turkey breast-side up on a baking tray.
6.Roast for 20–25 minutes per pound.
7.Check if it is done by pricking the thickest part — white juices means done while pink means raw.
8. Serve with roasted vegetables and enjoy!
Shiiv Parvesh, executive chef, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC
Ingredients
For the Cake layers:
250g all-purpose flour
150g honey
100g granulated sugar
50g melted butter
2 large eggs
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
For the Frosting:
300g sour cream
100g powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the honey, granulated sugar, and melted butter. Let the mixture cool slightly.
3. Add the eggs to the cooled mixture, then incorporate the flour, baking soda, and ground cinnamon. Mix until a smooth dough forms.
4. Divide the dough into 6 to 8 equal portions. Roll each portion into a thin circle.
5. Bake each layer on a parchment-lined baking tray for 5–7 minutes, or until lightly golden.
6. Allow the cake layers to cool. Meanwhile, prepare the frosting by whisking together the sour cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.
7. Assemble the cake by layering the baked rounds with the prepared frosting.
8. Crumble any leftover or uneven pieces of the baked layers and coat the outside of the cake with the crumbs.
9. Refrigerate the cake for several hours or overnight to allow the flavours to meld and the cake to set.
10. Slice into your desired shape and serve chilled.
Ashley Nunes, executive chef, Park Hyatt Hyderabad