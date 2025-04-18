Recipes

Easter 2025: Heartwarming recipes that welcome festivities

From sweet baked goods to savoury delights, these handcrafted recipes bring the spirit of Easter straight to your table
Image used for representational purposes. (source: Unsplash)
Image used for representational purposes. (source: Unsplash)
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Roast Turkey

Image used for representational purposes. (source: Unsplash)
Image used for representational purposes. (source: Unsplash)

Brine Ingredients

Turkey – 5 lbs

Thyme – 1 bunch

garlic – 500g

onion – 500g

salt – 250g

vinegar – 250ml

water – enough to fill a 25L stock pot

ice – as needed

Marinade Ingredients

Garlic paste – 500g

salt – to taste

pepper – 50g

chopped thyme – 1 bunch

bay leaves – 4–5

paprika – 10g

onion powder – 100g

olive oil – 250ml

Brining Method

1. Fill a large stock pot with water.

2. Sauté onion, garlic, and thyme with oil in a pan.

3. Add the sautéed mix, salt, and vinegar to the pot.

4. Submerge the turkey and brine for 24 hours. Add ice to keep cool.

Cooking Method

1. Preheat oven to 163°C.

2.Pat the turkey dry.

3. Mix marinade into a paste and rub itover the turkey, including inside.

4.Stuff the cavity with 2–3 whole oranges, to retain the shape.

5. Place turkey breast-side up on a baking tray.

6.Roast for 20–25 minutes per pound.

7.Check if it is done by pricking the thickest part — white juices means done while pink means raw.

8. Serve with roasted vegetables and enjoy!

Shiiv Parvesh, executive chef, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC

Classic Russian Medovik Cake

Classic russian medovik cake
Classic russian medovik cake

Ingredients

For the Cake layers:

250g all-purpose flour

150g honey

100g granulated sugar

50g melted butter

2 large eggs

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the Frosting:

300g sour cream

100g powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the honey, granulated sugar, and melted butter. Let the mixture cool slightly.

3. Add the eggs to the cooled mixture, then incorporate the flour, baking soda, and ground cinnamon. Mix until a smooth dough forms.

4. Divide the dough into 6 to 8 equal portions. Roll each portion into a thin circle.

5. Bake each layer on a parchment-lined baking tray for 5–7 minutes, or until lightly golden.

6. Allow the cake layers to cool. Meanwhile, prepare the frosting by whisking together the sour cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.

7. Assemble the cake by layering the baked rounds with the prepared frosting.

8. Crumble any leftover or uneven pieces of the baked layers and coat the outside of the cake with the crumbs.

9. Refrigerate the cake for several hours or overnight to allow the flavours to meld and the cake to set.

10. Slice into your desired shape and serve chilled.

Ashley Nunes, executive chef, Park Hyatt Hyderabad

festival
Easter
recipes

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com