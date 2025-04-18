Easter 2025: Heartwarming recipes that welcome festivities

Ingredients

For the Cake layers:

250g all-purpose flour

150g honey

100g granulated sugar

50g melted butter

2 large eggs

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the Frosting:

300g sour cream

100g powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the honey, granulated sugar, and melted butter. Let the mixture cool slightly.

3. Add the eggs to the cooled mixture, then incorporate the flour, baking soda, and ground cinnamon. Mix until a smooth dough forms.

4. Divide the dough into 6 to 8 equal portions. Roll each portion into a thin circle.

5. Bake each layer on a parchment-lined baking tray for 5–7 minutes, or until lightly golden.

6. Allow the cake layers to cool. Meanwhile, prepare the frosting by whisking together the sour cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.

7. Assemble the cake by layering the baked rounds with the prepared frosting.

8. Crumble any leftover or uneven pieces of the baked layers and coat the outside of the cake with the crumbs.

9. Refrigerate the cake for several hours or overnight to allow the flavours to meld and the cake to set.

10. Slice into your desired shape and serve chilled.

Ashley Nunes, executive chef, Park Hyatt Hyderabad