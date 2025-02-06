Authentic Tlayuda recipe: A delicious Mexican dish you can make at home

If you’re looking for a show-stopping dish, look no further than the tlayuda. Originating from the region of Oaxaca, Mexico, tlayudas are essentially oversized corn tortillas, loaded with a variety of savoury toppings like black beans, cheese, grilled meats, and veggies. Folded and crisped to perfection, these handheld delights are a crowd-pleaser that can be customised to suit any taste.

Ingredients to Make the Perfect Tlayuda

This recipe by Christopher Kimball swaps the large corn tortillas for flour tortillas to make a delicious, easy-to-prepare version of this traditional dish. We begin by making a quick black bean puree that’s packed with flavour. A simple combination of canned black beans, chipotle chillies in adobo, cumin, coriander, and lime juice creates a silky, aromatic filling. Make sure to save some of the bean liquid—it adds richness and helps achieve the smooth texture we’re looking for.

For the meat, we use soft and fresh Mexican chorizo, which brings a spicy kick to each bite. We also include pickled red onions as a must-have topping, along with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and hot sauce for an extra layer of flavour.