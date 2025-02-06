Authentic Tlayuda recipe: A delicious Mexican dish you can make at home

If you’re looking for a show-stopping dish, look no further than the tlayuda. Originating from the region of Oaxaca, Mexico, tlayudas are essentially oversized corn tortillas, loaded with a variety of savoury toppings like black beans, cheese, grilled meats, and veggies. Folded and crisped to perfection, these handheld delights are a crowd-pleaser that can be customised to suit any taste.
Ingredients to Make the Perfect Tlayuda
This recipe by Christopher Kimball swaps the large corn tortillas for flour tortillas to make a delicious, easy-to-prepare version of this traditional dish. We begin by making a quick black bean puree that’s packed with flavour. A simple combination of canned black beans, chipotle chillies in adobo, cumin, coriander, and lime juice creates a silky, aromatic filling. Make sure to save some of the bean liquid—it adds richness and helps achieve the smooth texture we’re looking for.
For the meat, we use soft and fresh Mexican chorizo, which brings a spicy kick to each bite. We also include pickled red onions as a must-have topping, along with shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and hot sauce for an extra layer of flavour.
Tlayuda
Servings: 4
Start to Finish: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil
8 oz fresh Mexican chorizo (see note), casing removed, crumbled
4 large jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced
1 bunch scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 8-inch flour tortillas
1 cup black bean puree (recipe below)
4 oz whole-milk mozzarella cheese, shredded (1 cup)
Shredded lettuce, to serve
Pickled red onions, to serve
Sliced tomato, to serve
Hot sauce, to serve
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 450°F, placing the rack in the middle position. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes until browned. Set the chorizo aside on a paper towel-lined plate.
In the same pan, add the jalapeños and scallions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred, about 3-5 minutes. Set aside with the chorizo.
Brush the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil on a baking sheet. Place 2 tortillas on the sheet, flipping them to coat both sides with oil. Spread ¼ cup of the bean mixture over half of each tortilla, top with ¼ of the cheese, then fold the unfilled half over and gently press to seal. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
Place the folded tortillas on the baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes until the cheese melts and the bottoms turn golden brown. Transfer the tlayudas to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes.
Carefully open each tlayuda and fill it with the chorizo mixture, lettuce, pickled onions, tomato, and hot sauce. Re-fold, slice into wedges, and serve warm.
Black Bean Puree:
Servings: 3 cups
Start to Finish: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon ground coriander
2 cans (15½ oz each) black beans, drained (reserve ¼ cup of liquid)
2 chipotle chillies in adobo sauce
2 teaspoons adobo sauce
2 tablespoons lime juice
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
In a small skillet, toast the cumin and coriander over medium heat for about 1 minute until fragrant. Transfer to a food processor.
Add the black beans, reserved liquid, chipotle chillies, adobo sauce, lime juice, and ½ teaspoon salt to the food processor. Blend until smooth.
Transfer the puree to a bowl and stir in fresh cilantro. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.
Enjoy! These tlayudas are an easy and flavorful way to bring the taste of Oaxaca to your table. With a crispy crust, creamy bean filling, and savory chorizo, they’re guaranteed to be a hit at any gathering!