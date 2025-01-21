Elevate your weeknight meals with this miso-glazed salmon traybake recipe

Traybakes are an easy weeknight dinner, but they can lack flavour and texture. To elevate the dish, we use three bold ingredients and add vegetables and fish at different times for perfectly cooked results.
This recipe by Christopher Kimball features a savoury-sweet marinade made with miso, soy sauce, and honey for salmon. Some of this mixture is mixed with orange juice and zest for a bright sauce. Broccolini roasts first, then salmon is added. The fish is roasted until flaky, and the dish is finished with miso-orange sauce and garnishes.
Honey-Miso Salmon and Broccolini Traybake
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
2 tablespoons white or red miso
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons neutral oil, divided
Four 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets (1 to 1¼ inches thick), patted dry
1 tablespoon grated orange zest, plus 2 tablespoons orange juice
1 pound Broccolini, trimmed OR broccoli crowns, cut into 1-inch florets
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
Heat the oven to 425°F with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, soy sauce, honey and 1 tablespoon of the oil.
Transfer half of the mixture to a wide, shallow dish; add the salmon skin-side up and set aside. Stir the orange zest and juice into the mixture remaining in the bowl; set aside.
On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the broccolini with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Distribute in an even layer, then roast until beginning to brown at the edges, about 15 minutes.
Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Using a wide metal spatula, scrape up and flip the broccolini, pushing it to the edges. Add the salmon, skin-side down, to the centre of the baking sheet.
Roast until the fish flakes easily and the Broccolini is lightly charred and tender-crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the reserved miso-orange sauce.
Optional garnish: Toasted sesame oil OR toasted sesame seeds OR sliced scallions OR red pepper flakes OR a combination